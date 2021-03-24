Chamber Orchestra Ogden
Chamber Orchestra Ogden will present its third and final concert of the 2020-2021 season on Saturday, March 27, at Peery’s Egyptian Theater. With a selection of compositions, the one-hour concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. The orchestra will begin with Richard Strauss’ "Serenade for 13 Winds," Op. 7. To keep the musicians and patrons safe, this will be followed by a short intermission to clean and air the stage. Next, the brass and percussion sections will perform three short pieces. The brass alone will perform Aaron Copland’s "Ceremonial Fanfare," and then the percussion section will join them for Anatole Liadow’s "Fanfares, for Brass and Percussion." Finally, three percussionists will perform "Home by Sundown," a composition by Ralph Hicks for three players on one marimba. After another break to air the stage, it will be the strings' turn. They will begin with Johann Pachelbel’s well-known Canon and Gigue in D, which will be followed by the first and last movements of Antonin Dvorak’s "Serenade" in E, Op. 22, for strings.
Chamber Orchestra Ogden has modified it’s typical practices to keep everyone safe. The musicians will be wearing masks, and masks will be required for patrons. Also, patrons will be socially distanced, so get your tickets early as seating is limited. Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd.; Saturday, March 27; 7:30 p.m.; $8, students ages 8-18 and veterans, active military, and military families are free; ogdenpet.com/tickets.
'Glass Slipper'
Ballet West II comes to Peery’s Egyptian Theater at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, for its presentation of "The Glass Slipper." This magical rendition of Cinderella takes patrons inside the classic fairy tale with comedic and romantic choreography and guided narration. Watch as Cinderella spends a magical night at the ball with her prince and her evil, yet awkward step-sisters provide comic relief. Performed in just over an hour, this ballet is perfect for a family outing.
General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and under and must be purchased online or at the box office before the concert date. There will be no door sales and no on-site will call. The audience will be limited to 240 people (30% auditorium capacity), so get them early! Face masks will be required and disposable masks will be made available at the door. Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd.; Tuesday, March 30; 7 p.m.; $5-$10; onstageogden.org.
Dan Tepfer: 'Goldberg Variations / Variations'
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, Onstage Ogden and Dan Tepfer will celebrate the 336th birthday of Johaan Sebastian Bach. Honoring Bach, jazz artist Tepfer will play a beautiful interpretation of Bach’s "Goldberg Variations / Variations." From his website: Tepfer earned global acclaim for his 2011 release "Goldberg Variations / Variations," a disc that sees him performing J.S. Bach’s masterpiece as well as improvising upon it — to “elegant, thoughtful and thrilling” effect (New York magazine). Tepfer’s newest album, "Natural Machines," stands as one of his most ingeniously forward-minded yet, finding him exploring in real time the intersection between science and art, coding and improvisation, digital algorithms and the rhythms of the heart. The New York Times has called him “a deeply rational improviser drawn to the unknown.” The Monarch, 455 25th St.; Wednesday, March 31; 7 p.m.; free; onstageogden.org.
Gourmet Market — Vendor highlight: Hugo Roasters
“Turn your daily routine into an act of kindness”? Yes, please! As stated on their website: In 1999 Claudia McMullin, founder of Hugo Roasters, took a step into paradise after being a Wall Street lawyer for decades. After the move, McMullin joined the city council and became the director of the non-profit organization, Friends of Animals, now Nuzzles and Co. After her second term, she found out that her favorite coffee spot was closing, and in her own words, “She couldn’t have that.”
In 2015, after seeking out the head roaster of her favorite coffee spot, Hugo Roasters was born, named after her own rescue dog, Hugo. Since she had been rescuing dogs since her 20s, she wanted her new business to contribute to her mission. From the start, Hugo Roasters has given 10% of its quarterly profit to rescue nonprofits like Nuzzles and Co., Best Friends Animal Society and Paws for Life. In addition to the financial give-back program, Claudia also underwrites the local NPR station segment “Adoptable Moment” once a week, benefiting Paws for Life. Due to these efforts, Hugo Coffee Roasters has been instrumental in adopting out close to 200 dogs and cats in the past two years. “Hugo coffee’s vision is to become the go-to coffee for animal lovers nationwide,” Claudia says. “My goal is to impact animal rescues throughout the country. The more I sell, the more animals I save.”
All of the green coffee beans are harvested from farms that offer a steady, living wage as well as education opportunities and health insurance and are organic and fair trade.
Come visit them at the Gourmet Market this Saturday to enjoy your coffee and save a life! The Monarch, 455 25th St.; Saturday, March 27; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; free; themonarchogden.com.
Ogden Bizarre Market — Vendor highlight: Brandi Halls
Brandi Halls started making homemade candles with essential oils in 2018 and has been selling Moonstone Aromas online and at the Ogden Bizarre Market consistently for the last two years. “I love essential oils and wasn’t big on the ‘sugar cookie’ kinds of scents you can get at Walmart,” she said. A mom of twins, all of her candles are free of phthalate, the chemical added to plastic that is often added to fragrances. Her mission is to convert you to clean fragrance oil. “It seems ridiculous that anyone breathes that in,” she said.
Some of her favorites are the “Dirty Hippie” and “Sweet Orange” (one from the 100% essential oils line) because “it’s really speaking to me with spring coming.” Other popular candles are her lavender and white sage, eucalyptus, lemongrass and new ones like fresh coffee, rosemary and sage, and honeysuckle and jasmine (which she custom-made for another market vendor, Z’s Hot Sauce, and kept in her product line).
She also makes body wash with moisturizer in decadent scents: lavender, eucalyptus, peppermint and orange. Her popular fire starter kits that she makes from sage and other plants she finds in the surrounding forest areas will be back for the summer. “Set it at the bottom of the teepee and light the wick, and it does the rest!” You can smell the cinnamon sticks and rosemary as it’s burning ... YUM!
Come and support Brandi at the Ogden Bizzare Market every Saturday. The Monarch, 455 25th St.; Sunday, March 28; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free; indieogden.com or Facebook @indieogdenutah.