Open Studio Night
The Monarch doors will swing open for the public once again this Friday, March 5, from 6-9 p.m. for a special Open Studio Night on the east 25th block. The creative space is going to be full of the highest vibes and fun. Wimpy and Fritz will be slingin’ their famous tacos, "Van Sessions" is back with a free LIVE interview and performance by local Salt Lake country artists Triggers & Slips, and artist Phil Douglas is offering a free workshop, “The Art of Studying Birds,” for the first 10 people every hour on the hour! Be sure to pop into Art Box and meet artist Kara Jane Aina and take a walk through over 40 creative studios for more special treats and fun.
'Women: The Creative Edge'
The public is invited to attend a special artists’ reception during First Friday Art Stroll from 5-8 p.m. this Friday, March 5. The Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., will display juried works accepted for the second annual Women: The Creative Edge Competition during March. The exhibit will continue through March 27 during gallery hours. State COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and masks are required in the art center’s galleries. Visit ogden4arts.org for more information.
Gourmet Market
Streuselkuchen, aka German crumb cake, is one of the irresistible sweets sold at The Gourmet Market. Petra grew up in a small town in Germany called Kliding, where she developed a passion for making sweet treats through watching her mother bake. Now she’s “baking goods from the old country” and bringing them to the Gourmet Market! Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Monarch is filled with unique gourmet foods like bread, coffee, pastries, cheeses, cured meats, olives, pickled foods, honey and more ... from top quality artisan food makers. The convenient downtown location and beautiful, open space at The Monarch is the perfect setting for a wonderful market experience where patrons and artisans can meet and talk about food.
Wigs & Brunch
WB’s Eatery is here to bring you “memorable experiences that offer collectibles, edibles and a show!” This Sunday at 11 a.m., meet Sequoia and her guest Queens at the Wigs & Brunch live show hosted by WB’s Eatery. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for brunch and drinks. Showtime is from 12-1 p.m. Guests are required to wear a mask upon entry, and households and groups will be 6 feet apart. WB’s Eatery is “more than a restaurant. It’s a lifestyle.” Pop in on Sunday and discover the lifestyle of high glam comedy, killer bites and handcrafted cocktails.
Ogden Bizarre Market
Sunday Funday in Ogden is here to stay! It’s the perfect family outing that features artists of all ages. Don’t miss the next Ogden Bizarre Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday, March 7, where you get to shop from local artists, crafters, up-cyclers, vintage resellers, artisans, non-profits, service providers and food trucks, all in one place, in a socially-distanced, safe shopping environment at The Monarch. The weekly Sunday market features unique vendors who supply you with gifts and treasures you won’t find anywhere else. Best of all, the event now includes GOSH — the Glorious Ogden Scavenger Hunt, hosted by Indie Ogden Magazine. Local businesses sponsor the weekly and monthlong missions on a fun app custom-made from Hunt For Glory Scavenger Hunts. Think Pokemon Go! but Ogden-centric! There will be QR code participation, clues and fun for the whole family. And over $1,000 in monthly giveaways! Follow Indie Ogden for more details.