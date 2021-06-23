The "party on the patio" at The Monarch’s Beer Garden and Indoor Market keeps people cool on Saturdays with misters, ice cold craft brews and plenty of shade — just east of the farmers market — and starting this week you can stroll through the creative studios and vendors with a brewski in hand.
Since the first weekend in February when it opened, the Gourmet Market at The Monarch has hosted the free public market every Saturday, connecting unique artisan vendors with the community.
A new license acquired by The Monarch allows guests to venture outside the beer garden and wander through vendors and creative studios that change from week to week. The variety of vendors that have made appearances at the Saturday market include Beehive Cheese, Hugo Roasters, Salt Lake Syrups, Banana Boy Bread, Logos Coffee, Z’s Hot Sauce, Vokers Bakery, Crumb Brothers, Salsitas Mendoza, Delicus, Petra’s Backstubchen, James Gourmet Pies, Hope and Evolution, and Heavenly Caramels, to name a few. It has since expanded to include a selection of unique art vendors. Every week, it’s a different market with new artisans to meet.
The beer garden was added in May just in time for patio-friendly weather, transforming the market into a relaxing Saturday destination for people (and their pets) to stay and relax after shopping for weekend fare and enjoy live music performances from talented singer-songwriters from Ogden, Logan and Salt Lake.
Last week featured a line-up of three Ogden musicians: Paddy Teglia, Zaza (Keyvin VanDyke) and Yudi Ko. Melody Payne, Rorry Forbush, Vinyl Koala and Cherry Thomas are among others who have played at the beer garden. The Pride Celebration on June 5 packed the patio with people from all over the Ogden-Salt Lake area, with performances from DJ Bryson Deardon, Christian Scheller, Koreen Greenwood and Talia Keys.
The beer garden and pet-friendly patio continues to grow, drawing an attentive audience of music-lovers seeking to stay cool, gather with friends and see what’s new at the market each week.
The lineup in coming weeks includes The Snarlin’ Yarns, Gar Ashby, Dave Quackenbush, Mark Dee, The Ivie League, Cherry Thomas, Tim Daniels Band and Morgan Thomas.
In the coming weeks, special vendors stopping by are Mad Macs macarons, Alan Dee Geddes Tarot, Charming SaraBellas, Plant Kandy, Knotting Goddess, Seek4Chocolate, Z’s Hot Sauce, Am.Co.Cakes and more.
A variety of beers from UTOG and Roosters Brewing are sold, including “bloody beer” with Z’s Hot Sauce bloody mary mix, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; live music is from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The market opens every Saturday at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.