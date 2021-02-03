The Gourmet Market opens Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Monarch, featuring a variety of specialty foods. Artisan vendors are excited to have a new market that is available year-round in a beautiful, unique space and exclusively for gourmet foods.
Starting Feb. 6, the 1920s historic parking garage transforms every Saturday into a gourmet foods market filled with bread, coffee, pastries, cheeses, cured meats, olives, pickled foods, honey and more ... from over 20 quality artisan food makers. The convenient downtown location of The Monarch is the perfect setting for a unique market where patrons and artisans can meet and talk about food.
We got a sneak peek and recipes from a few of the vendors who will be at the first market.
Beehive Cheese
Beehive Cheese will have all of their most popular cheese available, with a special cheese featured each week that is not usually available in other stores. It’ll be a fun surprise to find out what the cheese of the week will be! Get the recipe for Big John’s Cajun Chicken Dip, featuring Big John’s Cajun or Red Butte Hatch Chile cheeses, on the website: beehivecheese.com/blogs/recipes. Just in time for Super Bowl Sunday!
Petra’s Backstubchen
Petra Vigil revealed the assortment of sweets she’s bringing to the market: apple, peach, and cherry strudels; pretzels; and a variety of cheesecakes like chocolate, mandarin orange and raspberry; Streuselkuchen with pudding or cherries; Bee Sting cake; Black Forest parfait; and a variety of cookies like butter cookies, lemon stars, honey cookies and almond cookies. Vigil says she thinks it’s a good idea to have a market that’s “finally close enough for local vendors and customers.”
Z’s Hot Sauce
Z’s Hot Sauce will have gourmet hot sauces of all kinds, two new kinds of spicy beef jerky, spicy and roasted bloody mary mix (very popular), an extreme reaper pepper mash hot sauce and some various seasonal sauces.
A simple quick recipe to try with the Z’s six-time award-winning hot sauce):
Sweet and Hot Shrimp (Z’s Shield Maiden Hot Sauce)
1 lb shrimp
1-2 cloves crushed garlic
1 tbs olive oil
4 tbs Z’s Shield Maiden Hot Sauce
2 tbs fresh chopped cilantro
Heat oil, then sauté garlic and shrimp. Add Shield Maiden. Finish heating. Top with fresh chopped cilantro.
Wimpy and Fritz food truck will be there to celebrate the market opening, serving up their famous brunch and award-winning tacos!
Gourmet Market will be open weekly on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring specialty foods from a growing variety of exclusively gourmet vendors.