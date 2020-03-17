OGDEN — Weber County's public libraries have closed and the Weber Center, the seat of county government, has shut its doors to walk-in visitors as county leaders take steps to address the coronavirus threat.
"I think our theme for Weber County is that we want to be safe and at the same time we want to be productive," said Commissioner Gage Froerer, who announced the changes at Tuesday's county commission meeting. The aim, he said, is to ensure the safety of county workers and those who come to county facilities for services by minimizing the potential for contact with the COVID-19 virus.
Per the decision, to stay in effect at least until April 1 but maybe longer, the five Weber County Library System facilities in Ogden, North Ogden, Roy, Washington Terrace and Huntsville closed at noon Tuesday. Likewise, those with business at the Weber Center in downtown Ogden, which houses the Weber County Attorney's Office, the Weber County Planning Division and numerous other offices, are now required to make appointments first. Unscheduled walk-in visits won't be allowed.
"Attack it early, and if we all cooperate and do our part we can stop the spread (of coronavirus) from going as high as it would otherwise," said Brian Bennion, executive director of the Weber-Morgan Health Department. According to Utah Department of Health figures as of Tuesday, 41 Utahns had been confirmed with COVID-19, including four in Weber and Morgan counties, and another 10 visitors to the state also contracted the illness.
Lynnda Wangsgard, director of the county library system, said the call to shutter county facilities came from the local health department based on recommendations coming from federal health entities like the Centers for Disease Control. The five libraries, she noted, had been drawing 2,000-3,000 visitors per day, potentially conflicting with health officials' calls to limit large public gatherings.
"People were very understanding," Wangsgard said, alluding to the reaction from the public when librarians announced around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at each of the libraries that they would be closing. "There was disappointment, but there was also understanding."
Librarians had been regularly sanitizing counter surfaces and other public areas at the library. They will remain on duty while the facilities are closed, scouring each of the libraries "from top to bottom." They also may help with inventory and groundskeeping duties.
As for the public, Wangsgard noted the many digital library resources available online via the library system website, www.weberpl.lib.ut.us.
Other county-owned and -operated facilities will also close through March, including Peery's Egyptian Theater, the Golden Spike Event Center, the Weber County Ice Sheet, the Weber County Shooting Complex and the Eccles Conference Center. Public facilities at county parks will also be closed, though people will still be able to visit the green spaces.
"We are working diligently to achieve the best possible outcome for long-term economic stability and the health of our community," reads the announcement spelling out the policy.
Froerer left open the possibility that the change and closures could last beyond April 1. "Until we get through that 15-day period of time, until we see what results that we are achieving, I can't guarantee that won't be extended," he said.
Moreover, he also noted that county leaders and economic development officials are mindful of the adverse economic impact the situation is having, with a dip in business at eateries and other small locales. Low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration may be one option to help them.
"We will be a resource for these small businesses to try to ease the pain as much as possible, knowing that we can't get them out of the situation we're in," Froerer said. "Hopefully we can at least help them achieve some level of success, maintaining our business environment as we work through this process."
County Commissioner Jim Harvey said the public shouldn't worry about loss of water, a halt in garbage collection or the loss of other public services given the uncertain circumstances. But he knows the situation and the temporary changes, while needed, are having an impact.
"We realize this will be an inconvenience for many. But we realize the alternative to that could be quite devastating," he said.