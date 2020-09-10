As COVID-19 continues to disrupt education across the country, low income students with little or no access to the internet risk falling behind. The Junior League of Ogden is working to address this obstacle locally by raising money to purchase transportable hotspots for the Ogden School District.
Under reopening plans, students in the district have the option of participating in in-person or remote learning. According to the Junior League, however, a survey conducted by the district found that 20% of households — or 1,600 families — don’t have any internet at all or are reliant on parents’ cellular hotspots. For these families, there isn’t an alternative to sending their children to school.
“We’re always looking for gaps in the community and we’re always looking for community organizations to work with,” said Bethany Forest, community director for the Junior League of Ogden. “We knew (COVID-19) would be a unique struggle.”
The problem is especially prominent in the Ogden School District, in which 18 of its 19 schools qualify for Title I funding. The U.S. Department of Education’s determination of whether a school is deemed Title I is based primarily on its concentration of students who are living below the U.S. Census poverty level.
“Our demographics are some of the toughest in the state in terms of economic hardship,” said Janis Vause, executive director of Ogden School Foundation, the district’s fundraising arm.
Vause said 79% of students within the district can be categorized as economically disadvantaged. Fundraising projects, like those conducted by the Junior League, open up some of the opportunities only afforded to students in more affluent districts, she added.
According to the fundraising page, each Wi-Fi hotspot costs $240. The organization’s goal is to raise $24,000 to foot the bill for 100 hotspots. As of Wednesday afternoon, Forest said, the group had raised enough money to cover two.
“[COVID-19] presents another challenge on top of the intergenerational poverty that these kids are facing,” Vause said. “The need for this remote learning just keeps growing, and we know that it will continue to grow until the virus is under control.”
The Utah Education and Telehealth Network along with the Utah State Board of Education have allocated $6,000,000 for a grant program to assist districts in providing broadband and hotspot access to students, which is also slated to benefit children from low-income families.
At the fundraiser’s completion, the school district will distribute the hotspots to the schools with the most need. Students at those schools can then check them out and take them home, as necessary.
Forest said the Junior League, which has had a chapter in Ogden for 53 years, plans to continue its partnership with the Ogden School District, adding that the group is considering developing a remote learning tutoring program.
Representatives from the Ogden School District were unavailable for comment.
The fundraiser goes until Sunday, Sept. 13. The Junior League is encouraging members of the community to make contributions in any amount at www.juniorleagueogden.org.