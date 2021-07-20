FARMINGTON — A slate of new leaders, at least six, are coming to Davis County’s cities.
Twelve of 15 mayoral races across the county are contested in elections this cycle, according to the list of candidates on the Davis County Clerk-Auditor’s Office website. In six of the 15 races — for the top spots in Farmington, Kaysville, North Salt Lake, South Weber, West Point and Woods Cross — the incumbent mayors aren’t seeking reelection. That means a change of leadership in those locales is definitively in the offing.
In the races for the mayoral seats in Clearfield, Layton and West Bountiful, just the incumbents — Mark Shepherd, Joy Petro and Kenneth Romney, respectively — are running, meaning no shake up is forthcoming in the top city leadership posts.
In all, there are 36 mayoral candidates in the 15 cities, while the number of candidates for the various city council posts up for grabs across Davis County is even bigger, 76.
Debate, meanwhile, is starting to lurch forward. Primary ballots are to be mailed to voters starting this week, with voting culminating on Aug. 10. The general election is set for Nov. 2.
Eight of the nine hopefuls for two City Council seats in Layton are scheduled to meet at a candidate forum on Tuesday. It starts at 6 p.m. and will be held at On Pitch Performing Arts, 587 N. Main St.
A candidate forum is scheduled for Wednesday for the candidates for mayor and city council in Kaysville. It starts at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Allied Health Building on the Davis Technical College campus in Kaysville at 550 E. 300 South.
Here is a rundown of the mayoral candidates in Davis County’s cities:
Bountiful: Incumbent Randy Lewis is vying along with Kandalyn Harris and Bob Lindsay.
Centerville: Incumbent Clark Wilkinson is running, challenged by Lawrence Wright and George McEwan.
Clearfield: Mark Shepherd, the incumbent, is running unopposed.
Clinton: Incumbent L. Mitch Adams faces a challenge from three people, making Clinton’s the most crowded mayoral field in the county. The challengers are Brandon Stanger, Lori Miller and Anthony Thompson.
Farmington: The three hopefuls are Rebecca Wayment, Bryce Davidson and Brett Anderson. Incumbent Jim Talbot isn’t running.
Fruit Heights: Incumbent John Pohlman and Laura Hubrich are the two hopefuls.
Kaysville: Jay Welk and Tami Tran are running for the seat to be vacated by Katie Witt, the incumbent mayor, who’s not running again.
Layton: Incumbent Joy Petro is running unchallenged.
North Salt Lake: The two candidates are Gary Widders and Brian Horrocks. Incumbent Len Arave isn’t running.
South Weber: Three hopefuls seek the mayor’s spot: Angie Petty, Joel Dills and Marty McFadden. Incumbent Jo Sjoblom isn’t running.
Sunset: D. Howard Madsen, the incumbent, is facing a challenge from Beverly Macfarlane, who used to serve as mayor.
Syracuse: Incumbent Michael Gailey faces a challenge from Kalen Jordan and Dave Maughan.
West Bountiful: Incumbent Kenneth Romney is running unopposed.
West Point: Gary Petersen, Brian Vincent and Jerry Chatterton are running for mayor. Incumbent Erik Craythorne is not seeking the seat again.
Woods Crossing: Ryan Westergard and Boyd Tschaggeny are running for mayor. Incumbent Rick Earnshaw isn’t running.