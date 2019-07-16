OGDEN — Weber State University's Olene S. Walker Institute of Politics & Public Service will hold an Ogden mayoral debate Thursday, ahead of August's primary election.
The debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 18 in room 101 of WSU's Lindquist Hall, 3768 University Circle.
This year's race features three candidates: incumbent Mayor Mike Caldwell, Ogden City Planning Commissioner Angel Castillo and Ogden-area businessman Daniel Tabish.
Caldwell is seeking a third term and has said economic development has been at the forefront of his agenda for much of his tenure, an effort that would continue if he's re-elected.
The mayor said seeing the Ogden Bus Rapid Transit project through, as well as several city-initiated redevelopment sites, are important issues to tackle.
During recent city council meetings, Caldwell has also spoke of the need to retain veteran members of the city's police and fire departments, an issue that still plagues the city despite a series of recent pay hikes to the departments, which were funded by tax increases.
Castillo has said one of her biggest priorities would be Ogden’s expanding housing needs. As a former resident of Los Angeles, she said she knows first-hand that if Ogden doesn’t create housing affordability solutions, “housing will become a prohibitive obstacle for our children, grandchildren, and aging parents within 10 to 15 years.”
A frequent attendee and speaker at city council meetings, Castillo has also spoke at length about recruiting and retaining experienced Ogden law enforcement officers. She's also said she wants to reduce absenteeism and improve performance at Ogden schools.
Tabish, a lifelong Weber County resident and longtime entrepreneur, said he decided to run for mayor to improve what he sees as a lack of economic opportunities Ogden.
He's said he'd run the city like a business and wants to bring in new and thriving businesses to drive that platform. He also wants to lower taxes and, like the other candidates, increase public safety. Tabish said bringing new businesses in will not only boost Ogden’s economy, but it will also increase the city’s tax base, making it easier to lower tax rates.
Recently, he's pledged to fix city streets and said he'd immediately cut his salary by 10%, if elected.
Ogden’s Municipal Primary Election is set for Aug. 13. The General Election will be Nov. 5. For more information, go to elections.utah.gov.