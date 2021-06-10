OGDEN — The City Council is considering a set of amendments to Ogden's salary ordinance that would limit the ways the mayor and members of the council can receive pay raises.
After direction from the council itself, staff members in that office have developed two ordinance amendments that would only allow salary increases for the mayor and members of the council based on cost-of-living adjustments or to meet certain benchmarking considerations that are discussed each year during the city's budgeting process.
Ogden City Council Executive Director Janene Eller-Smith said the current compensation model, for both the council and the mayor, also allows for those elected officials' salaries to be raised based based on performance-based adjustments that are given to the city's regular workforce. Employees at Ogden City are typically eligible every year for a 4%, performance-based bump in pay. The annual increases were not included in last year's budget as the city cut costs due to COVID-19-driven financial concerns, but raises were reimplemented in April of this year, with employees being paid retroactively for the months they went without a pay increase.
The two new ordinances, which include one that addresses the mayor's salary and another for the council, make it so the 4% performance-based adjustments no longer apply to the council and the mayor. Aside from the cost-of-living adjustments, the mayor's and council members’ salaries could also be increased during the city's annual budget process if a total compensation benchmarking study of all other Utah cities shows an increase is warranted.
"I feel like the mayor and the council, as elected officials ... (raises should come based on) the benchmark," Council member Ben Nadolski said during a June 1 council work session. "It's transparent, it's ... neutral ... I think that we just regularly benchmark ourselves as elected officials for transparency sake and then, it is what it is. And if we're higher than the benchmark, we stay solid."
According to City Council documents, the Ogden mayor position has a current salary of just under $134,000 per year. Ogden Council members each make about $18,000 per year, aside from the council chair and vice chair, who make about $20,000 and $19,000 per year, respectively.
Salaries have been a regular topic of discussion over the past year, in the face of COVID-19 and the previously suspended pay increases. The city is also set to implement recommendations from a recent compensation study, completed by financial consultant Evergreen Solutions, which will bump up the salary ranges for employees. Another phase recommended in the study will likely be implemented next fiscal year, which will increase ranges another level.
The Evergreen study says Ogden salaries are not competitive with surrounding cities and counties, which hurts recruitment and retention efforts.