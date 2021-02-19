OGDEN — To mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, later this year, a traveling exhibit is coming to Ogden's Newgate Mall starting Saturday, featuring a replica of the World Trade Center and more.
The aim is to remember the tragic 9/11 attacks, which resulted in the destruction of the World Trade Center and the deaths of 2,977 people. The nonprofit group Honor365 is sponsoring the exhibit, making its way across the country, also with the aim of promoting "mental wellness" among veterans, first responders and their families.
“We understand first responder and veteran suicide is of great concern and that the world has gone through so much recently,” Ninzel Rasmuson, the founder of Honor365, said in a statement. “From firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, 911 dispatchers, veterans and our troops and many others who are on the front line of helping those in need, the stress from this line of work can take its toll. Honor365 will continue to support the wellness of those we serve by helping those who help us every day.”
The exhibit started last month in Provo and will be at Newgate Mall, 3651 Wall Ave., through March 10. It'll be viewable during regular mall hours between the Dillard's and DownEast stores.
The centerpiece of the exhibit is a replica of the World Trade Center complex, including the twin towers. The north and south World Trade Center towers were the most visible focus of the 9/11 attacks, which also targeted the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Terrorists in hijacked commercial airplanes carried out the attacks, while passengers on another hijacked airplane fought back, crashing the airplane in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
The World Trade Center replica was made by Daan Van Der Steijn of the Netherlands over four years. “The tragedy touched me deeply and it seemed unreal to see two passenger airplanes fly into the World Trade Center and kill that many people. I wanted to create a project as a memorial to all that passed away," he said, according to the Honor365 website.
The exhibit is scheduled to go to 20 cities overall in the coming months, culminating with stops in Shanksville, Arlington and New York City in September.
Honor365 was founded in 2017 to help veterans, first responders and their families.