ROY — Emma Rose lifted her arm and three fingers, forming the Scout sign.
“I, Emma Rose,” she said, repeating after Jacob Bangerter, the local field director for Scouts BSA, “realize my obligations to my fellow people, my home, my country and my God.”
Rose is the first girl in Weber County to earn the rank of Eagle Scout since the organization changed its name from Boy Scouts of America to Scouts BSA in 2019, welcoming girls. She is one of nearly 1,000 in the inaugural class to receive the honor, and one of just seven in Utah, with two sisters in Davis County being the first in the state.
“Diversity is a good thing,” said Allen Endicott, who oversees Scouting in Utah, southeastern Idaho and western Wyoming. “Young women bring a different perspective, and certainly a lot of energy to the program and we’re grateful to have them involved.”
Another benefit of the transition, Endicott noted, is that instead of being a boys’ activity, Scouting is now a family activity. For the Rose family, that sentiment rings true. Rose has three brothers who are participating in Scouts BSA, and both of her parents have volunteered with the program.
In fact, that’s the reason she got involved in the first place.
“I figured since all three of my boys were continuing, she might as well join us on our journey, so we signed her up,” said Julee Rose, Emma’s mother. “Scouting has offered something to my kids that I could not do. It has given them life experiences, education and growth. It pushes them to explore new things, take new adventures.”
It took some persuading on her mother’s part to get Emma Rose signed up. And for the first six months, according to her, she “had a really hard time.” After making new friends and realizing the advantage the Scouting program can give her, Rose said she “learned to love it.”
As she continued to earn over 40 merit badges and eventually plan her Eagle Scout project, the work she was doing became much more personal to Rose, who spent the first part of her life in a neonatal intensive care unit.
“Throughout the years, she has often talked about trying to give back to the place where she started at the NICU,” Julee Rose said.
Emma Rose used her Eagle Scout project to follow through with that goal as she tied and gathered over 100 blankets for the NICU at McKay-Dee Hospital. And through her time in Scouts, she has realized she wants to pursue a career in the medical field.
Those close to Rose remarked how much Scouts BSA has given her. But in many ways, she has given just as much back to the organization. In attendance at her Court of Honor were half a dozen girls younger than her who are advancing through the program.
“Every young lady that has come into the troop since she became the first girl in our unit, she’s been like a mother hen,” said Larry Horspool, the chartered organizational representative. “With wings up, she gathers them in and she takes care of them. Am I right, ladies?”
The girls responded with a chorus of yeses, nodding their heads. Horspool noted how much Rose taught the rest of her troop as she developed as a leader.
Speaker after speaker noted Rose’s determination to fulfill the requirements in time to be named among the inaugural class. Among those who recognized her at her Court of Honor was Roy Mayor Robert Dandoy, who encouraged her to take what she’s learned and “make a difference.”
“What a historic moment this is,” he said. “I’ve been involved in Scouts for a long, long time, attended lots and lots of Eagle Court of Honors. But this one is actually special, remarkable. It kind of tugs at the very heart of who we are.”