The Gas Tax was created by President Hoover, hoping to pass it into law while running for re-election in 1932.
President Roosevelt won the election in 1932 and implemented the gas tax for US infrastructure for the building and maintaining of roads and bridges. At that time, gasoline was the only road fuel.
As other fuels were developed; I.E. Diesel, Propane, Natural Gas (compressed natural gas), Hydrogen, LNG (liquified natural gas) and Battery/Electric, taxes were added, but not all fairly.
All roads taxes were intended to build and maintain US infrastructure. The road taxes are made up of multiple taxes, Federal, State and Local (county or city).
Over time, the Federal Clean Air Act has required car, truck and engine manufacturers to build more fuel-efficient vehicles, thus, tax income has become less. Also, other fuels: I.E. propane, Natural Gas, LNG, Hydrogen and Battery/Electric have produced less or no taxes.
As fuel consumption decreases and alternative fuels increase, the Utah tax base is declining. All road use should be subject to the same taxes to maintain the original use of building and maintaining roads and bridges.
Electric/Battery vehicles could be charged an equivalent per mile tax as a small economic vehicle; this could easily be assessed each year during registration.
Current state fuel tax rates:
- Utah Gasoline - .30 cents per gallon
- Utah Diesel - .30 cents per gallon
- Utah Natural Gas - .165 cents per gallon (converted)
- Utah LNG - .165 cents per gallon (converted)
- Hydrogen - .165 cents per gallon (converted)
- Utah Propane - 0 = Exempt
- Utah Battery/Electric - 0 = Exempt – Voluntary?
If the owner of an Electric Vehicle charges their vehicle at a Utah Public Charging Station, other tax payers are paying for that electricity.
All Utah residents owning vehicles using Utah roads should be charged registration fees based on equal value.
Alternative fuels, wind and solar, are reliable only 30%, where will you get your electricity?
Sandy Nield
Ogden