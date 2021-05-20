LAYTON — Five men, including three motorcycle gang members, are being prosecuted for a July 2020 brawl in which police said several combatants ganged up on a victim outside a Layton bar.
Layton police made no arrests on the night of the fracas, July 2, because of inconsistent stories from many of those involved. But after additional investigation, including study of surveillance video provided by the bar, the Davis County Attorney's Office filed charges April 23. The suspects were issued a summons and most have made initial court appearances in May.
When police arrived at the Do Drop Inn, they talked to a man with a ripped, bloody shirt and injuries on his face. The man said he was hit in the face, then jumped by the bikers, then someone pointed a gun at him.
Based on video footage and witness statements, police said in a probable cause statement that the incident began when the alleged victim was walking backward with his hands in the air. One unidentified man then attacked the victim, who defended himself and knocked the man down. A second unidentified man attacked, and the victim punched him and the two attackers retreated.
Then the three members of the POBOB gang — identified as William Krieg, 44, of Layton; Carlos Molina, 44, of Clearfield; and Roy Helmick, 49, of Woods Cross — allegedly attacked, punching and kicking the victim. The three were wearing POBOB colors.
A fourth man, David Farnsworth, 41, of Roy, allegedly put the victim in a choking headlock while the other three continued to punch him.
The alleged assailants then broke off the attack and walked back to the bar. The victim got to his feet and was walking back to the bar when a man identified as Jordan Kreitlow, 36, of Clearfield, ran up and allegedly punched the victim from behind.
The victim again tried to defend himself and others pulled Kreitlow away, according to the police statement. Kreitlow allegedly drew a gun and pointed it at the victim, but a woman pushed his arm down and another man took the gun.
Kreitlow allegedly resumed the attack, but the victim knocked him down. The three bikers allegedly returned and were attacking the man again when police arrived.
All five men are charged with riot, a third-degree felony. Kreitlow also is charged with third-degree felony aggravated assault.