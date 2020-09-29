KAYSVILLE — A Kaysville father drained a $61,000 trust fund his teenage daughter received from a personal injury lawsuit against the Davis School District, county prosecutors allege.
Andrew Kent Nielsen, 44, is charged by the Davis County Attorney's Office with second-degree felony unlawful dealing of property by a fiduciary.
He was booked into the Davis County Jail on Monday and released with an order to appear in 2nd District Court in Farmington on Oct. 26.
Nielsen allegedly took the $61,247 from a minor child trust account, the Kaysville Police Department said in a probable cause statement.
"The defendant deposited the money into his business account and began making withdrawals, depleting the money," the affidavit said.
In April 2017, a judge appointed Nielsen and his wife as co-conservators of the trust fund, with the money to be transferred to the girl on her 18th birthday.
"No money may be withdrawn from the account without the court's approval and order," the judge said.
The daughter is now 19.
Nielsen allegedly misled his wife and daughter about the location of the funds "and has yet to repay the money," the police affidavit said.
Stephen Howard, of Layton, Nielsen's attorney, did not immediately return a phone message Tuesday.
According to court records, Nielsen now lives in West Jordan.
Kylie Nielsen, 13 at the time, suffered a crippling leg injury during an alcohol impairment simulation exercise in a Centennial Junior High School health class May 9, 2014, the teen’s parents said in their civil suit.
The $275,000 lawsuit was filed March 31, 2016.
To settle the suit, the Davis district agreed to pay $100,000 for the botched “drunk goggles” demonstration.
In addition to the trust fund amount, another $13,074 of the settlement paid medical expenses, and $25,679 went for attorney fees and costs.