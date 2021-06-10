OGDEN — Police arrested a Harrisville woman Wednesday night who is suspected in the June 4 shooting of an Ogden man. A second suspect remains on the loose.
Arrest warrants alleged that Bailey A. Chase, 21, and her cousin, 31-year-old Dario Deland Muniz, confronted the victim at his apartment and he was shot and seriously injured.
According to Weber County Jail booking records, Ogden officers arrested Chase at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. A judge had signed a warrant for her arrest Tuesday. A similar warrant remains in effect for Muniz, who lives in Marriott-Slaterville.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Tuesday filed first-degree felony charges of attempted murder and aggravated burglary against Muniz and Chase.
In the arrest warrants, Ogden police alleged that Chase had been in a relationship with the 33-year-old shooting victim and they were seen arguing in the apartment parking lot. A witness to the argument said Chase threatened to call her cousin and the man told her to do it.
Another person told police they heard a gunshot and saw a man and a woman run from the apartment and drive away. Then a man emerged from the apartment saying he had been shot.
The victim underwent emergency surgery, having suffered severe injuries, the warrant said. Detectives interviewed him after surgery.
The man told officers Muniz and Chase barged into the apartment and began yelling at him, Muniz carrying a rifle, according to the affidavit.
Muniz allegedly hit the man with the rifle, prompting the man to pick up a hammer and tell the two to leave. Then Muniz allegedly shot him in the abdomen.
A police report June 4 said first responders found the man lying on grass outside the apartment building near 600 North and Evergreen Way.