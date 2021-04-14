SYRACUSE — A man allegedly helped his girlfriend escape from a store with bags of stolen goods by shooting an employee with a Taser, charging documents say.
As the woman left the Walmart Supercenter at 2228 W. 1700 South on Saturday, an employee ordered her to stop and tried to take the items from her, according to a Syracuse police probable cause statement.
Christopher Anthony Reyna, 34, of Clinton, allegedly advanced from the parking lot, told the employee to "back off" and shot him in the ribs with a Taser, incapacitating the man, the affidavit said.
The Davis County Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged Reyna with first-degree felony aggravated robbery and third-degree felony retail theft.
The couple allegedly fled with the stolen goods in an old white Ford Explorer. Police said they identified Reyna with the use of store surveillance video and arrested him later.
The woman was identified on the video by a police officer who had seen her before at the Davis County Jail in Farmington, the affidavit said.
Annabelle Morales, 26, of Clinton, was charged with counts identical to those against Reyna. Police still were looking for her as of Wednesday morning.
Reyna was held without bail awaiting his first court appearance.