OGDEN — The soccer field at St. Joseph Catholic High is a strangely flat, green lawn perched high up Ogden’s east bench, buttressed by a high, mountain rock wall.
It’s been a fitting environment for the young Jayhawks’ boys soccer team this season, which has spent 2021 also perched at the top.
They won the 2A North region championship with an unbeaten record, finished the regular season unbeaten, earned the top seed in the 2A state playoffs and on Wednesday, thrashed American Heritage 8-0 in the first round of the playoffs.
Seven different players scored for St. Joseph, which made quick work of the No. 16 seed. But it was just the first step in what the Jayhawks, who have never won a sanctioned UHSAA boys soccer state title, hope will be a deep playoff run.
"It's going to take more effort than we've given. It's going to take more composure and some of your bigger players to step up more," coach Clay Parry said.
Edward Ramirez, a freshman who came into the day with 12 goals, put the Jayhawks ahead 1-0 early when he cut in from the right side to deliver a left-footed cross, which eventually took a couple deflections and wound up in the goal.
A hard shot by forward Luke Majewski made it 2-0, then an excellent passing move in the midfield by forward Ricky Aparicio and midfielder Jonathan Ramirez set up an easy-looking one-touch goal by forward Jon Calvo Delgado.
The Jayhawks led 6-0 at halftime thanks to later goals by Aparicio, Jonathan Ramirez and midfielder Ozzy Escalona. Jonathan Ramirez's goal was his team-leading 15th of the season.
Action at the other end was sparse thanks to the Jayhawks’ superior possession in the midfield, so once the goals started flowing it was only a matter of when the eight-goal-lead mercy rule would be invoked.
Aparicio bagged his second goal, putting his season tally at nine, shortly after the halftime restart and Carlos Garcia Ruiz Jr. made it 8-0 and a mercy rule win. The Jayhawks' win also saw them remain unbeaten in a season where their 19-player roster has eight sophomores and six freshman.
"We knew we had some special players, we always have. We have six or seven really special players," Parry said. "The part of that that was unexpected was some of these young guys that came in were able to keep a higher level, I wasn't quite expecting them to be up to the standards that we wanted, and they have. So it's actually made a well-rounded starting 11 versus kind of a big drop-off."
The reward for the Jayhawks is a state quarterfinal matchup on the same field at 1 p.m. Saturday against a school that has recently become a fierce rival on the soccer field: Layton Christian Academy, which worked Millard 9-1 on Wednesday.
St. Joseph and LCA faced off last month with the region championship at stake, just like in 2019. This time around, the Jayhawks won a hotly contested game 2-1 and won the 2A North region in what was the teams' only regular-season meeting.