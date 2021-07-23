BRIGHAM CITY — It took four games last season, an 0-4 start by the way, for a couple Box Elder football players to go to the coaches with an idea — a need, really — to turn things around.
More conditioning.
The theory behind it in 2020 was that in three of the first four games, the Bees fell off a ton in the fourth quarter and in two of those three games, they blew double-digit fourth-quarter leads.
They finished the regular season 4-5, realistically a couple plays away from 6-3 and a better playoff seed, which would have meant not going to buzzsaw Salem Hills in the second round where their season ultimately ended.
“I think a big thing will be us getting conditioned a lot earlier, not halfway through the season,” senior tight end Carson Arnold said. “I think we need to be conditioned before the season starts.”
Arnold and fellow senior Seth Womack said it’s harder to condition this year because of the intense heat that’s persisted since the start of June. Head coach Robbie Gunter felt that since there wasn’t a dramatic temperature swing between June and July that the players would be “used to” the July heat.
Either way, getting in shape is one of the many focuses for Box Elder as it goes into a 2021 season needing to replace virtually all of its skill players on offense. That has necessitated a simpler approach to the playbook compared to 2020 when the Bees had three-year starting quarterback Parker Buchanan at the helm.
Multiple starting offensive linemen return, but otherwise the skill players are all brand new after the departure of last year’s seniors and leading receiver/kick returner Braylon Majors, who transferred to Ridgeline.
They’re not getting any extra favors on special teams, either, since Majors led the team in kick return yards and kicker/punter Keaton Lamb graduated.
The new quarterback is expected to be junior Cooper Stevenson, a dual-threat, athletic utility type of player.
“He’d start at ‘Z’ one week, ‘X’ at one week, ‘H’ a little bit, safety. Great kid, smart, very athletic, played all over,” head coach Robbie Gunter said.
The scheme is the same: a shotgun/Wing-T hybrid that is built for taking and maintaining leads instead of coming back from big deficits.
So until the offense finds its feet, the defense may have to keep the hive buzzing and there’s reason to believe it may be a strong part of the team.
Among six returning starters on defense are two starting cornerbacks plus safety Cole Mortensen, who led the team with three interceptions in 2020.
The defense was good at times last season, allowing 18.8 points per game in Region 5 games but 29.8 in the Bees’ six other games.
“Defensively, we’re going to have to make a lot of stops to keep games going,” the lineman Womack said.
The defensive scheme will be slightly different this year — still a four-player front, but with more of a 4-4 look. Either way, Box Elder finds its strength in the trenches with two returners there: Womack and Tallin Chappell.
“I think this goes for both sides of the ball but our strongest point is definitely the line,” Womack said. “We don’t have the biggest kids in the world. We have a couple of kids that are pretty big, but it kinda fuels us a little more.”
It always seems like the Bees are “out-talented” in most games and, apart from Buchanan last year, don’t often have college-level players.
There’s no shortage of those types of contests this year where at least three of their Region 5 opponents have either a Division-I college commit or recruit on their team (Bonneville, Northridge, Bountiful).
And yet, Box Elder is usually able to compete well.
“I always feel like our best 11 working together — we line up against 11 dudes sometimes, like we play Kearns first and you look at their 11 guys and each one of them are big and strong and fast. But our 11 working together creates an opportunity,” Gunter said.
One reason Gunter is excited this year is the team’s participation is way up, numbering in the high 80s this summer compared to the low 60s last year.
The increase is due to some large younger classes and that will obviously take some time to work through the ranks.
That’s the beauty of having a bunch of starting spots up for grabs: the younger players have plenty of shots at playing time.
WHAT’S NEW
Things don’t change in the regular season for Box Elder, which is still in Region 5 with Bonneville and most of the south-Davis County teams. The 5A classification is 32 schools and five regions instead of four.
The new fifth region is comprised of a hodgepodge of 4A schools that didn’t want to be 4A (Stansbury, Tooele and Uintah) and 5A schools that were overmatched in their regions (Hillcrest and Payson).
QUOTABLE
On Region 5, Gunter said it’s just like every year: tough to figure out. He praised each team, particularly Bonneville.
“Bonneville is rolling. They have a lot of guys returning, they’re a great team, won it last year. I think they’re probably the top dog,” he said.
FACTS AND FIGURES
2020 season: 5-6, 4-1 Region 5. After starting 0-4, Box Elder won four in a row to give itself a shot at the region title. The Bees beat Woods Cross in the first round of the 5A playoffs and then lost big at Salem Hills in the next round.
2021 strength of schedule: 45-59 (.433). Box Elder gets tough games against Bear River, Bonneville and Bountiful at home. The toughest road games are likely at Kearns and Ridgeline, though at least one of the region road games will likely be difficult as well.
Players to watch: Cole Mortensen (S), Michael Garcia (LB), Tallin Chappell (OL/DL), Carson Arnold (TE/DL), Seth Womack (OL/DL)
Returning starters: 3 offense, 6 defense
Strength/weakness: Tenacity/inexperience in the skill positions
NOTES
The Golden Spike series against Bear River stands at 71-27-2 in favor of the Bees.
Box Elder faces Northridge for the first time in school history, as the Knights are now in 5A and in BE’s region.
The Bees last had a winning season in an odd-numbered year in 2013.
Box Elder is 3-0 all-time against Provo, according to prep football historian George Felt. This year is the teams’ second-ever meeting in the regular season, with the other being 1968.
SCHEDULE
All times 7 p.m.
Aug. 13: at Kearns
Aug. 20: Provo
Aug. 27: at Mountain Crest
Sept. 3: Bear River; 101st Golden Spike Game
Sept. 10: Northridge*
Sept. 17: at Viewmont*
Sept. 24: Bountiful*
Oct. 1: at Woods Cross*
Oct. 8: Bonneville*
Wed., Oct. 13: at Ridgeline
* - Denotes Region 5 game