Kekoa Beard

Kekoa Beard

 Photo supplied, Ben Lomond High School

School: Ben Lomond

Year: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Position: Forward

Performance review: In two games last week, Beard averaged 16.5 points as the Scots went 1-1. In a win against Ogden, Beard scored 17.

To be eligible for a Standard Star, game stats must be reported to the Standard-Examiner or posted online by the preceding Sunday. If there’s someone you’d like to nominate for a Standard Star, please email pcarr@standard.net.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!