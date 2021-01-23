In November 2020, the PGA Tour announced its 23-tournament schedule for the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA’s equivalent of Triple-A baseball.
Of the 23 tournaments, only the Utah Championship didn’t have a location nailed down after being held at Farmington’s Oakridge Country Club since 2017.
It took another month, but eventually the PGA and the Utah Sports Commission contracted with Oakridge for one more year to once again host the tournament in 2021, which the commission announced in late December.
But this year, it will be held from Aug. 2-8 — likely with a Monday qualifier in Saratoga Springs, like years past — instead of the normal June slot, going from a hot part of early summer to the hottest part of the summer.
“It’s certainly a more difficult time of the year to manage a golf course during the heat, but our superintendent Wes York is already consulting with courses that have (their) event around us around the same time,” Oakridge general manager Mark Jensen said.
As far as future Utah Championships at Oakridge go, Jensen is hopeful that a deal to host additional Utah Championships is completed by the close of the 2021 tournament, he said.
The date change from June to August is due to a couple things in an ever-changing golf landscape.
The Summer Olympics’ postponement to this summer means NBC and Golf Channel, the latter of which broadcasts the Korn Ferry Tour, will have Olympics golf to broadcast in late July and early August.
A PGA Tour spokesperson also cited two holidays in July, the Fourth and Pioneer Day, as additional reasons for moving the Utah Championship to August.
There’s also more of a schedule crunch with two new tournaments in April, according to the KFT schedule.
In general, the Korn Ferry Tour’s schedule this year is set up so that the tournaments are bunched in one general area of the country from week-to-week — instead of a schedule going all across the nation, which forces golfers to zigzag from one hard-to-reach place to another without the velvet cushion of a PGA Tour paycheck underneath.
The Utah Championship will be broadcast live on Golf Channel, but Jensen is hopeful fans can attend this year’s tournament, unlike the 2020 tournament which was closed to spectators (some found creative ways to get in though).
“We’re anticipating we should be in a state by August to where we will allow crowds back on the golf course. Whether it’s limited or not, who knows? But I do think we’ll end up with spectators,” Jensen told the Standard-Examiner in a phone interview last week.
Fans did return to PGA Tour events in November starting with the Houston Open, which allowed 2,000 fans per day, according to the PGA.
The 2020 Utah Championship was played but under strict protocols, including mask wearing, physical distancing, a clubhouse that was separated into sections to prevent mingling between players and everyone else, COVID-19 testing for players, temperature checks in the car before parking at the course, and of course, no fans.
The 2020 tournament was unique in that it wasn’t canceled due to COVID-19, which was the fate of 10 tournaments on the tour earlier this year, according to the PGA Tour.
It was also supposed to be Daniel Summerhays’ farewell tournament to pro golf, as he was retiring from the tour to starting coaching golf at Davis High School.
Then, he shot 9-under-par in the final round to improbably shoot up the leaderboard on Sunday and qualify for a three-person playoff where he eventually lost, but qualified for the KFT event in Colorado the next week. So he decided to play that event, but missed the cut.
The Summerhays family stood on Shepard Lane, which bisects the course’s front and back nine, all week with signs and could be heard cheering whenever Summerhays did well on a hole in their eyesight.
The 2020 tournament was also the pro debut of Davis High alum and current BYU golfer Cole Ponich, who calls Oakridge his home course and grew up off the No. 2 fairway.
Ponich’s family adorned their house with banners rooting him on during the tournament. He missed the cut, as the course was set up longer and tougher than he had normally seen it, but Ponich cherished the experience.
The other notable happening was the debut of a 4 1/2-acre short game practice area situated kitty-corner from the No. 9 and No. 18 greens.
The practice area, designed by Summerhays, was built in 2019 and features seven bunkers and four holes where players can practice virtually any kind of shot they can think of.