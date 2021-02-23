Weber State released its first depth chart of the spring 2021 football season Tuesday and announced it will allow up to 5,000 fans at home football games.
The six-game season, postponed from fall 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, kicks off Saturday and Weber State is on the road to play Idaho State. But come March 13, WSU will welcome fans to its home opener against UC Davis in the first of three regular-season home games — with playoff games that could follow.
Junior running back Josh Davis expressed excitement that his family will be able to watch him play this spring.
"Having them be up here and watching me do what I love, it's a really big thing," Davis said. "Having fans here, everything they bring to football is awesome, but just having your loved ones there watching you, supporting you, it's the greatest thing ever."
Fans who attend will be required to wear masks for the duration of each game and will be seated in a distanced manner. No concessions will be sold and a clear-bag policy will be enforced. A limit of 5,000 fans is approximately 30% of capacity at Stewart Stadium.
Head coach Jay Hill said having at least some fans there, and parents of players, is a "critical part" of college football.
"I'm extremely happy and I know the administration has been fighting hard for it. I felt like that was something we needed to fight for. The players deserve to play in front of fans, and these parents deserve to be able to watch their sons play," Hill said. "I was happy the administration's been able to pull it off. With all the protocols and all the things going on, it looks like it's going to happen."
WSU is scheduled to host UC Davis on March 13, Northern Arizona on March 27 and Idaho State on April 10. All games kick off at 1 p.m. Those not in attendance can watch the games on KJZZ TV in Utah, or stream them on Pluto TV channel 1054.
Tickets can be purchased by single game or for the three-game regular season, WSU said in its announcement. Tickets are sold in groups of two at weberstatetickets.com, or in other group sizes by calling 801-626-8500.
DEPTH CHART RELEASED
College football coaches have favorite words. Some of those words may depend on the coach, but many likely share favorites like effort, grit, chemistry.
In the mix: the word "or."
WSU released its first depth chart of the 2021 spring season and, somewhat expectedly, "or" appears at the very first position on the sheet, at quarterback. Junior Randall Johnson and freshman Bronson Barron were listed as co-starters at quarterback as the Wildcats prepare to take on Idaho State for the team's first football game in 435 days.
It will be the 60th all-time meeting between the schools; Weber State holds a 44-15 advantage.
Other notes from the depth chart: Ethan Atagi joins his brother, Noah, as the Bonneville High brothers starting at the offensive tackle positions for WSU, joining an experienced crew of Ben Bos, Ty Whitworth and Hyrum Tapusoa. Ethan transferred from BYU after serving a mission; Noah started on the O-line last season.
Sophomore Jordan Lutui will start at right defensive end. Junior end McKade Mitton will miss the spring season with an injury, sources told the Standard-Examiner. Lutui and the prolific George Tarlas replace Jonah Williams and Adam Rodriguez at the end spots.
Desmond Williams holds the starting spot at strong safety. The junior transfer from Boise State missed the 2019 season with an ACL tear.
Below is the depth chart, with starters listed first unless the pairs are listed by "or." Between offense and defense, WSU returns 16 starters.
OFFENSE
QB: Bronson Barron (Fr.) OR Randall Johnson (Jr.)
RB: Josh Davis (Jr.)/Dontae McMillan (Fr.)
WR: Rashid Shaheed (Sr.)/Devon Cooley (Jr.)
WR: David Ames (Sr.)/Haze Hadley (So.)
WR: Ty MacPherson (Jr.)/Jon Christensen (So.)
TE: Justin Malone (Jr.)/Hayden Meacham (So.)
LT: Noah Atagi (So.)/George Barrera (So.)
LG: Hyrum Tapusoa (Jr.)/Trevor Szilagyi (So.)
C: Ben Bos (Sr.)/Meleke Tauteoli (So.)
RG: Ty Whitworth (Sr.)/Creston Cooledge (Jr.)
RT: Ethan Atagi (So.)/Braydin Shipp (Fr.)
DEFENSE
DE: George Tarlas (Jr.)/Mitchel Maxfield (Fr.)
DT: Jared Schiess (Sr.)/Jayden Palauni (Jr.) OR Doug Schiess (So.)
DT: Sione Lapuaho (Jr.)/Kalisi Moli (So.)
DE: Jordan Lutui (So.)/Andrew Dean (So.)
MLB: Noah Vaea (Jr.)/BJ Taufalele (Sr.)
SLB: Raoul Johnson (So.) OR Winston Reid (Jr.)
WLB: Conner Mortensen (Sr.)/Sherwin Lavaka (Sr.)
CB: Marque Collins (Jr.)/Josh Olave (Sr.)
FS: Preston Smith (Sr.) OR Ja'Kobe Harris (So.)/Naseme Colvin (So.)
SS: Desmond Williams (Jr.)/Aaron Sessions (Jr.)
CB: Eddie Heckard (So.)/Kamden Garrett (So.)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Kyle Thompson (Fr.)
Kickoff: Riley Erickson (So.)
Punter: Mackenzie Morgan (Jr.)
Long snapper: Aaron Sessions (Jr.) OR Logan Snyder (Fr.)
Holder: Mackenzie Morgan (Jr.)
Punt return: Rashid Shaheed (Sr.)/Haze Hadley (So.)
Kick return: Rashid Shaheed (Sr.)/Josh Davis (Jr.) OR Dave Jones (Sr.)