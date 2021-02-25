Everything seems on track for Weber State football to open its spring 2021 season this Saturday at Idaho State but, due to another team's COVID-19 protocols, WSU's week two game has been postponed to April.
WSU's game at Cal Poly, originally scheduled for March 6, has been postponed to April 17 — the final week of the regular-season calendar and second scheduled off-week for such contingencies.
Cal Poly previously paused its preseason camp due to COVID-19 protocols. While practice has resumed, it seems the Mustangs will not have had enough camp time to prepare for the season. Cal Poly's opener this week against UC Davis was already move to March 20, the first scheduled off week of the calendar.
That movement slows Weber State's start to the season, alternating twice between a game and a week off before playing four straight weeks to end the regular season. Below is the new schedule:
Feb. 27: at Idaho State, 4 p.m.
March 13: vs. UC Davis, 1 p.m.
March 27: vs. Northern Arizona, 1 p.m.
April 3: at Southern Utah, 2 p.m.
April 10: vs. Idaho State, 1 p.m.
April 17: at Cal Poly, 1 p.m.