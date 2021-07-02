Judy K. Cook
January 24,1945 - June 29, 2021
Judy Benton Cook passed away unexpectedly on June 29, 2021, at the University of Utah Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on January 24, 1945, in Ogden, Utah to Robert Wright and Mary Katherine Benton. She attended Davis High School where she enjoyed cheerleading, singing, and making friends.
She married her sweetheart Brent Stevenson Cook on September 27, 1962, in the Logan Temple. They had 3 beautiful daughters. They resided in Syracuse, Utah for over 50 years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held many callings. She loved Relief Society, Young Women's, Primary, Girl's Camp, Stake Girl Sports, and serving as Chorister. She enjoyed supporting her husband and daughters on the slopes in the winter and softball fields in the summer.
Judy possessed a happy, positive disposition and loved being everyone's cheerleader. Countless people enjoyed Judy's "Homemade Fudge", which she selflessly shared with all. Her family is strengthened by the knowledge they will be with her again.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Patrick Carl, Robert Scott, and Mark Wright Benton. She is survived by her loving husband Brent Cook, her daughters: Brenda (Craig) Archuleta, Brigham City, Caryn (Kelly) Ryan, Clearfield, Amy (Bryan) Bair, Clinton; 8 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren, as well as her sister Joyce (Vern) Hill, Hooper, and her brother Joey Tim (Sheryl) Benton, Layton.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday July 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Clinton 23rd Ward, 2206 W.2300 N. Clinton, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday at Lindquist's Syracuse Mortuary 869 S. 2000 W. from 6 to 8 and Wednesday 9:30 to 10:30 at the church. Interment: Syracuse City Cemetery
