Marr Otto Fawcett
Dr. Marr Otto Fawcett was born September 29, 1931 at home in Henefer, Utah to parents, Joseph O. Fawcett and Elizabeth Cromar Fawcett. He died May 18, 2021 in Layton, Utah surrounded by his loving family.
Marr had a great love for his family, his country, and his Savior, Jesus Christ and a strong testimony of the Gospel. Throughout his life, Marr was an example to others.
As a young man with 5 brothers and 2 sisters Marr was an example of a hard-worker as he helped out on the family ranch herding sheep and cattle, riding horses, helping with haying, and sometimes taking a break to go fishing and deer hunting. It was also here that he developed an interest in becoming a veterinarian.
Marr was an example of the importance of service. He served as a missionary in the Western States Mission. He served in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a Stake Mission President, a member of the High Council, 2nd Counselor in the Stake Presidency, and many other callings. He and his wife always found the time to support his children through service at girls camps and Boy Scout camps.
Marr was an example of the importance of education. He graduated from North Summit High School and also from Seminary and Institute. He graduated from Utah State University and from Colorado State University as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. Marr also served as a Captain in the United States Air Force.
Marr was an example of perseverance. He started his Veterinary practice out of his car and then opened Layton's first Veterinary clinic in the basement of his home on Dixie Ave. In 1964 Marr opened the "Fawcett Veterinary Hospital" in Layton to the relief of his wife who no longer had to listen to dogs barking in the basement. This became "The Layton Veterinary Hospital".
Above all, Marr was an example of a great husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was married to his eternal companion, Mildred Carter for 67 years and had 3 children; Raquel, Diane, and Mark. They also opened their home to 5 Native American foster children. They have 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. His family was his treasure and he and Mildred supported them in so many ways.
Marr left us with so many examples to follow. We are grateful for them as we mourn the loss of his smiles and hugs, but we rejoice in his return home to his Father in Heaven and loved ones.
Marr was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Joe, Roy, and Arlo, and sister Myrna. He is survived by his sweetheart Mildred, his brothers Lorin (Waneta), Jerry, and sister Nadine (John) Lyons. His legacy and example will be honored and carried on by his children Raquel (Jerry) Bullough, Diane (Rod) Reaveley, and Mark (Keri) Fawcett.
A viewing will be held from 9-10:30 am on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the Fiddler's Creek Ward chapel at 380 S. Fairfield Road in Layton, Utah, followed by a funeral at 11:00.
Interment will be at the Lindquist Cemetery in Layton, Utah.