Mary Lou Douglass Allred Sorensen
August 8, 1935 - July 17, 2021
Mary Lou Douglass Allred Sorensen, age 85, passed away peacefully in her home with family members by her side.
Mary Lou was born August 8, 1935 in Logan, a daughter of John Bingham Douglass and Mary Florence Watson Douglass. She was the oldest of six children, Wayne (deceased) (Shirley), Richard (Jone deceased), Dallin (Jan), Melvin, Ada Gaedcke (Roger).
She married Delwyn B. Allred on June 29, 1954. They were later divorced. They had two daughters, Nancy Lengyel (Jim) and Annette Loveland (Kenny).
She married John E. Sorensen on June 17, 1969. They shared their love of the out-of-doors and were happiest when they were boating and camping with their combined children, Alice Vialpando (Dave, deceased), Janet Hopkins (Ron), Michael Sorensen (Cherie), Jill Sorensen (Rob), Helen Yost (Darreld), and their beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She attended Ogden City Schools and graduated from Weber State University, Cum Laude, in 1968.
Her 30-year career included teaching elementary school and being a Media Specialist in the Ogden City School District. She taught at Hillcrest, Mound Fort, Wasatch, and Horace Mann. With love, she still remembered most of her 1,000 students and kept track of their accomplishments with newspaper clippings in her photo albums.
She also taught school in China and South Korea, making forever friends.
She spent 18 summers in her beloved Hawaii at BYU-H, extending tender mercies to her precious Polynesians and others from across the globe who lovingly called her "Mom". Later, she traveled to Samoa, Tonga, and Singapore to visit some of them.
She loved exploring and camping. She and John spent 17 winters in the glorious sunshine of Arizona and in St. George, Utah
She was most recently a member of the Harrisville 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had previously served in the Sunday School, Primary and Stake Primary in the Canyon View Stake.
She enjoyed corresponding with over 50 penpals from all corners of the earth. During her career years, she would rise an hour early each morning and write a letter to someone, somewhere in the world. She continued writing for decades and dictated her last letter just days before she passed. She loved her family and posterity so very much and her happiest times were when she was with them. Her favorite quote was, "Families are forever."
She wrote before she passed, "No more trips to the South Seas, just Paradise all the time!"4811 4600 0009 1295
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 435 West Harrisville Road. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden and on Saturday at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.
Mary Lou's service will be live streamed on her obituary page on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.