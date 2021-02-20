Virginia May Saunders Briscoe
November 16, 1939 ~ February 16, 2021
Virginia Mary Saunders Briscoe, Mother and Grandma passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 due to complications related to Alzheimer's disease.
She was preceded in death by her sweetheart, Gene Briscoe, siblings Betty Morton, Lynn Saunders, Marjorie Saunders and Lyle Saunders. Survived by her much loved brother Richard (Laraine) Saunders, Sister-in-law Pat Saunders, daughters Carolyn (Ken) Thompson, Pam (Chris) LeMay, Malinda (Dennis) Haggerty, and grandchildren Jess (Gerardo) Fajardo and Ben Haggerty.
Born November 16, 1939 in Ogden, Utah. Virginia grew up on a farm in Kanesville and raised her girls with her husband less than a mile down the road.
Virginia learned early in life many homemaking skills that blessed her family and those around her, her whole life. In high school, although very shy, Virginia wrote for The Script, Weber High's school paper. She married young (April 18, 1958) and spent 60 wonderfully happy years with our Dad. Virginia and Gene were sealed in the Logan Temple on December 7, 1961. Virginia loved the Lord and as of late would talk often of going to the Temple.
As our mother Virginia always made sure we learned the skills she had learned from her mother. She taught us to sew, crochet, cook, garden, and clean. We have many happy memories of sewing clothes for school, a new Christmas outfit or a beautiful dress for a special dance. Virginia had extraordinary talent in sewing, crocheting and painting. She crocheted each of her daughters gorgeous graduation dresses. She crocheted a blessing dress for Jess and sewed a blessing suit for Ben. Ever the supportive mother, Virginia never missed any of the many activities her girls participated in.
Spending summer weekends at blackpowder shoots we all learned to shoot black powder guns. Virginia decided to learn to shoot after years of supporting her family and was a darn good shot, often winning the top prize. Although it might not have been her first choice in activities, Mom made it her own and made lifelong friends along the way.
Virginia worked for many years at Sandridge and then at Wahlquist Junior Highs. She started as an aid in the home ec department but quickly moved to the office. She was loved by students, teachers and administrators alike.
Avid travelers Virginia and Gene visited every state in the USA except Hawaii, also traveling to Canada, Mexico and the Panama Canal. She loved her husband who loved to travel so she learned to love it too.
We thank the caregivers at Barrington Place where Mom lived the last year of her life. Covid made it difficult for everyone, but at Barrington Place they made the best of a difficult time. Mom enjoyed the activities and had friends that she enjoyed spending time with. We also thank Brio Hospice Care who made sure Mom's last couple of months were comfortable. They cared for her like we would have if we could have done it ourselves.
We lost Mom in bits and pieces over the last few years. Each change brought new grief as we slowly lost the Mom we remembered. We never doubted that she loved us. She loved to talk about dancing with Jess and the little girls and her little Ben. Although they were no longer little, Jess and Ben brought Mom much joy.
