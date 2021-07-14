Chamber Orchestra Ogden: Untamed POPS!
Live, in-person music is back at the Ogden Amphitheater. Presented by AmpedARTS on Saturday, “Untamed POPS!” will feature recognizable, fun tunes for all ages by the Chamber Orchestra Ogden. The night includes pop songs across genres, dance performances choreographed by Deja Mitchell and a new, upbeat fusion composition by guest conductor Alfonso Tenreiro of Ogden. There will also be food trucks, adult beverages, a raffle and a special sculpture by local artist Heath Satow on display. Bring your blankets and enjoy a night of music, dance and good food. Free tickets are available online until 4 p.m. the day of the show, and at The Corner Shop.
Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. (concert at 7:30 p.m.); Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. 25th St.; eventbrite.com/e/untamed-pops-tickets-156780020261.
Monarch Market & Beer Garden
The Monarch Market and Beer Garden, every Saturday, is a cool, pet-friendly escape with shade, misters and ice-cold local brews — just east of the farmers market — making this little market a lovely spot to land on a care-free Saturday afternoon. This week, local musicians Paddy Teglia, Cherry Thomas and Korene Greenwood will perform on the patio from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. And the indoor market inside the Atrium, featuring hand-selected vendors, will have authentic East Coast-style Cherlys Bagels, along with Salt Lake Syrups, Pamela Murphy’s free kids crafts and more. There’s always something new to experience at the Monarch Market on Saturdays.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (live music until 3 p.m.); The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; themonarchogden.com/gourmet-market.
Summer Art Fair
Eccles Art Center hosts its second annual Summer Art Fair, Saturdays through Sept. 18, which started last year during the pandemic in support of local artists and performers. Each Saturday will bring a new array of over 60 artist booths and musicians on two performance stages to the beautiful outdoor grounds of the historic Victorian mansion. There will also be art exhibits open inside the Eccles Art Center's Main and Carriage House galleries, and hands-on arts projects for kids.
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave.; free; ogden4arts.org.
Ogden Bizarre Market
Now with a new beer garden and the Rail City Troopers Music Concerts, Ogden Bizarre Market is the “Sunday Funday” place to be with family and friends. Indie Ogden started the eclectic market during the pandemic to help our community “market family.” Now, every Sunday, The Monarch is filled with local artists, crafters, up-cyclers, vintage resellers, artisans, nonprofits and service providers. Each week, it grows with connections, good energy and “all-around Sunday morning magic.” This Sunday, shop from 40-plus vendors, eat, drink and stay tuned for the next concert from Rail City Productions.
Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; facebook.com/indieogden.
42nd Lindquist Family Symphony Pops and Fireworks
Lindquist Pops is a longstanding tradition in Northern Utah that brings the community together each year. The New American Philharmonic, directed by Shannon Roberts, will perform a free 60-minute concert beginning at 9 p.m. at the Ada Lindquist Plaza, ending with one of the largest fireworks displays in Utah, accompanied by the symphony. Several food trucks will be nearby with refreshments.
Sunday, 9 p.m.; Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd.; free; weber.edu.
'Social Undistance'
It’s nearing the last week to see “Social Undistance” at Ogden Contemporary Arts, an interdisciplinary exhibition and contemporary dance experience, in collaboration with Ogden MoveMeant Collective and Cam McLeod, that explores how shared isolation and limited physical connection impacts the human experience. McLeod, who developed the overarching concept for the installation, says it’s “a visual representation of what it felt like to be thrust into extreme lockdown and isolation from human interaction, and what that restricted movement does to the human psyche.” The free exhibit is open through July 25.
Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Ogden Contemporary Arts Center, 455 25th St.; free; ogdencontemporaryarts.org.
Oonju Chun: ‘Can We All Get Along?’
“Can We All Get Along?” presented by Carper Contemporary features the abstract expressionist paintings by Ogden Valley artist Oonju Chun. Kelly Carper had been following Chun’s work and curated her show at Argo House specifically for how well it aesthetically fit the space. She also saw the relevancy of Chun’s paintings at this time. “The co-mingling of cultural aesthetics, honest abstraction and raw emotion present in Chun’s paintings provide a space for relief and universal connection in a time when stress and anxiety run high,” Carper said. This is the last week-plus of the exhibit, running through July 24.
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; The Argo House, 529 25th St.; free; Facebook @theargohouse.