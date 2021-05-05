Open Studio Night
It’s the most wonderful time of the month once again — First Friday Art Stroll is back again this Friday, and 25th and Ogden is the essential stop! Open Studio Night at The Monarch offers live music, food, hands-on art, workshops, exhibits and a chance to walk through over 40 creative studios to meet the artists. Start at WB’s for the finest craft cocktails in town and fantastic eats. Then, don’t miss "Van Sessions," FREE live music performances and interviews from the Tan Van. Art Box gift shop presents painter Pamela Beach, and as always, you can make a candle. During your stroll through the creative studios, be sure to catch artist Joanne Hall’s drawing to win one of her prints. Friday; 6-9 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; themonarchogden.com
'Van Sessions'
“Van Sessions,” by The Banyan Collective, is a platform for the best up-and-coming musicians to jam in the Tan Van every First Friday Art Stroll. A live-audience podcast and music series on Spotify, iTunes and other streaming services, “Van Sessions” happens inside The Monarch and features two musicians AND their stories, every month. It’s free and open to all music-lovers. Next Friday, watch the unique experimental acoustics of Joel Willes and honest, humorous folksy original songs of Wood Carver jam with The Banyan Collective. Follow “Van Sessions” on Facebook @thevansessions, and The Monarch @25thandOgdenatMonarch, to find out who the musicians are each month. Friday; 7-9 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; thebanyancollective.com/vansessions
Local Artisan Collective’s May Art Stroll 2021
The Local Artisan Collective is open during First Friday Art Stroll from 5-9 p.m. both in-store and online. This month, Roxanne from Sago Adornment will be featured and in the store to meet you. Roxanne has an addiction to beads. It all started when a friend gave her a bag of random beads and she sorted it for days. She just could not believe all the possibilities and endless creations that could be dreamed up. She was hooked! Roxanne is also a talented seamstress and natural dye enthusiast. She truly believes people look best in the things that they feel drawn to, and that all people should feel good about their bodies, their style. Come and talk to her about Sago Adornment’s amazing products. Friday; 5-9 p.m.; The Local Artisan Collective, 2371 Kiesel Ave.; free, localartisancollective.com
Indigo and Hope Community Art
Come learn about indigo and be part of a community art project hosted by Sago Adornment outside of the Local Artisan Collective during First Friday Art Stroll. Participants can paint a design with a clay resist paste on pieces of cloth with a theme of hope symbols. The pieces will dry and then be dipped in a natural indigo vat the next day. The clay will resist the indigo designs and show up as white on the blue background. The pieces will then be sewn together and displayed during the June Art Stroll. This is a fun event for kids and adults alike. Friday; 5-9 p.m.; The Local Artisan Collective, 2371 Kiesel Ave.; free; localartisancollective.com
Gourmet Market/Vendor Highlight
The Gourmet Market, every Saturday at The Monarch, offers live music (and now a BEER GARDEN and pub games on the patio) with friendly vendors to inspire you to bring more flavor to your life. Come weekly to pick up your goodies for the weekend: fresh bread, coffee, organic chocolate, honey, baked goods, sauces, salsas and more. Even fresh flowers for your table! New vendors and musicians every week. Salt Lake Syrups joined last week, offering flavored syrups made fresh “to spruce up your favorite drinks.” Meet them this Saturday and add a whole new experience to your coffee or cocktail. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; themonarchogden.com/gourmet-market
Ogden Bizarre Market
The Ogden Bizarre Market is bigger and better than ever, now with a beer garden and the Rail City Troopers Music Concerts. Indie Ogden started this eclectic market during the pandemic to help our community “market family.” Now, every Sunday, The Monarch is filled with local artists, crafters, up-cyclers, vintage resellers, artisans, nonprofits and service providers in a spacious and beautiful setting. “We absolutely love our Bizarre family. Each week it grows with connections, good energy and all around Sunday morning magic,” stated Indie Ogden on its Facebook page. Indie Ogden is always looking to continue building a community of talented humans. Join the Ogden Bizarre Market family and sell your goods to the supportive community of Ogden. Sunday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; Facebook @indieogden