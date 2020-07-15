OGDEN — Nominations are now being accepted for the Ogden City “Mayor’s Awards in the Arts” program.
Held each fall, the awards recognize deserving artists, art advocates and organizations. Members of the community are invited to make nominations in the process.
The annual awards include 10 categories — Youth Artist, Arts in Education, Performing Arts, Lifetime Contribution, Visual Arts, Folk Arts, Literary Arts, Media Arts, Design Arts, and Arts Advocacy.
According to the city’s website, the awards were created to “provide an opportunity to shine the light of recognition on individual artists and arts organizations that are making a difference in our community through the arts.”
Last year’s honorees included Janette Bischoff, Todd Oberndorfer, Nurture the Creative Mind, Chamber Orchestra Ogden, Lindsay Huss, and Christy McBride.
Deadline for this year’s nominations is Aug. 28. To make a nomination, visit www.ogdencity.com/778/Mayors-Awards-in-the-Arts.