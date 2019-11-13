THURSDAY
MYTHIC VALLEY
Salt Lake City neo-folk/indie-rock duo, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
ORCHESIS DANCE THEATRE
An evening of exploration through the medium of movement, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14-16, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $13, weberstatetickets.com, 801-626-8500, or at door.
BRUCE COCKBURN
A Canadian singer, songwriter and guitarist, 8 p.m. Nov. 14, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $48, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.
ATREYU
Metalcore band from California, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $24.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
ROUND AT THE ROCK
Park City songwriters share the stories behind their songs, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, O.P. Rockwell, 1607 W. Silver Springs Road, Park City. $20-$25, shows.oprockwell.com, 435-338-3322.
SARA EVANS
Country music singer and songwriter, 8 p.m. Nov. 14, DeJoria Center, 970 State Route 32, Kamas. $70-$120, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499. Ages 21-up.
VIETNAM ... THROUGH MY LENS
A one-man play that follows a combat journalist and photographer to, through, and beyond his military service in Vietnam, various times Nov. 14-15, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 Presidents Circle, Salt Lake City. $20, utahpresents.org, 801-581-7100.
DISNEY ON ICE "WORLDS OF ENCHANTMENT"
Join Mickey Mouse and his friends on their newest icy adventure, various times Nov. 14-17, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $17-$77, ticketmaster.com.
"A CHRISTMAS CAROL PART 2"
What happened to Ebenezer Scrooge after he decided to reform? Find out Nov. 14-Jan. 4, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.
FRIDAY
"DOJO: SNOWBOARD VIDEO PREMIERE"
A snowboarding film that primarily takes place in Ogden, 7 p.m. Nov. 15, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $8/adults, $5/kids, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.
"THE HOUSE OF EDGAR ALLAN POE"
The world-premiere musical based on the poems of Edgar Allan Poe, Virginia Clemm and Frances Sargent Osgood, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $13, weberstatetickets.com, 801-626-8500, or at door.
THE BRIGHTSLIDE
Alternative/indie band, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
ADAM COZENS
A thoughtful and engaging comedy talent, 8 p.m. Nov. 15-16, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588. Ages 18-up.
RMPRA WINTER SERIES RODEO
Watch Utah's top cowboys and cowgirls compete, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. $11-$13/adults, $6-$7/kids, 801-399-8798.
PENROSE
An original modern rock band from Salt Lake City, 9 p.m. Nov. 15, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
"HAKUNA MATATA"
Watch Simba and his friends, performed by ages 6-12, various times Nov. 15-23, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden. $12/adults, $5/children, theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.
BROTHER CHUNKY
A Salt Lake area singer, songwriter and guitarist, 7 p.m. Nov. 15, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
OPHIR CREEK
A group working to redefine the folk, bluegrass, and southern gospel tradition, 6 p.m. Nov. 15, Holy Smoke BBQ, 855 N. Heritage Park Blvd., Layton. FREE.
"MATILDA"
A young girl uses her special powers to teach the adults a lesson, various times Nov. 15-23, Davis High School, 325 S. Main St., Kaysville. $5-$9, davisdarts.org.
RED ROCK HOT CLUB
Django Reinhardt-style jazz, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City. FREE, reserve tickets at bcfineartscenter.org.
"RHAPSODY IN BLUE"
Features one of Gershwin's most unknown pieces, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $20-$92, utahsymphony.org, 801-533-6683.
XIRE
A folkloric adventure combining Afro-Brazilian rhythms and dance with traditional chamber orchestra and mixed vocal quartet, 7 p.m. Nov. 15-16, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $20, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
LAUGHING STOCK
Comedy improv, 10 p.m. Nov. 15-16, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
“IT'S A WONDEROUS LIFE”
Follow the life of George and his misguided wish that he had never been born in this parody, various times Nov. 15-Dec. 21, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $10-$16, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
DEMETRI MARTIN
A stand-up comedian, artist, writer and director, 8 p.m. Nov. 15, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $35-$150, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
PENNY AND SPARROW
Austin, Texas duo who blur the lines between indie-folk and alt-pop, 9 p.m. Nov. 15, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
OUR LAST NIGHT
A post-hardcore band, 7 p.m. Nov. 15, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $22, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY
Deathcore band from New Jersey, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $18, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
CHON
A new era progressive rock trio, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $27.50, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
LOS ANGELES AZULES
Mexican musical group, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City. $55-$175, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
BROADWAY BOXING
Features Junior Fa vs. Devin Vargas, 7 p.m. Nov. 15, Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City. $30-$200, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
SATURDAY
TURN PRO JACKPOTS BARREL RACE
Barrel races in all categories, noon-4 p.m. Nov. 16, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.
OWL PROWL
Walk around the center looking for owls and enjoying refreshments around the campfire, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/kids, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
"BIG LEBOWSKI" FESTIVAL
The 6th year of bowling, White Russians, costume contest, screening of the film and more, 8 p.m. Nov. 16, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $12/adv., $18/day of, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.
RED SHOT PONY
Playing upbeat dance tunes all night long, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
MY NEW MISTRESS
Three-piece rock band from Cache Valley, 8 p.m. Nov. 16, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
DOUGTHEHUMAN
A singer and songwriter from Ogden, 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
STAR PARTY
View the heavens with the Ogden Astronomical Society, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 16, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 entrance fee.
JAMES LUX
A mentalist and magician, 7 p.m. Nov. 16, On Pitch Performing Arts Center, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $8.50, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.
SKI MASK THE SLUMP GOD
A rapper and songwriter, 8 p.m. Nov. 16, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $31, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
"14 FLOORS"
Explores the concept of how many things really go on under one roof, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $4-$8, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
SON LITTLE
An R&B singer and songwriter, 9 p.m. Nov. 16, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
SUNDAY
THE STEEL WHEELS
Plays everything from bluegrass to old-timey toe-tapping folk songs, 8 p.m. Nov. 17, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $18, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
PLAIN WHITE T'S
Rock band from Illinois, 7 p.m. Nov. 17, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $24.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
BERT KREISCHER
Comedian who is lauded as among the best storytellers, 7 p.m. Nov. 17, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $39.75-$59.75, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
MONDAY
THE VILLALOBOS BROTHERS
High-octane Mexican fiddling, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 Main St., Logan. $30, cachearts.org, 435-753-6518.
KEVIN GATES
A rapper, singer and entrepreneur, 8 p.m. Nov. 18, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $43.45, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
TUESDAY
WINDS AND PERCUSSION CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERT
Features student wind and percussion ensembles in a small, intimate setting, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
EARTHGANG
Hip-hop duo from Georgia, 7 p.m. Nov. 19, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $20, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
“AMERICA’S WONDERS”
View the most breathtaking natural wonders and cities, accompanied by the Utah Symphony, 7 p.m. Nov. 19, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $20-$75, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
HELMET
This '90s rock band is on its 30th anniversary tour, 6 p.m. Nov. 19, Soundwell, 149 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City. $20-$25, soundwellslc.com, 801-290-1001.
WEDNESDAY
GOBBLE GOBBLE
All about turkeys, 3:45 p.m. Nov. 20, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/kids, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
"HOLIDAY INN"
Jim leaves the bright lights of Broadway for a calm life in Connecticut, various times Nov. 20-Dec. 21, Centerpoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $19.75-$28.75, centerpointtheatre.tix.com, 801-298-1302.
TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA
Rock band founded in 1996, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $47-$77, ticketmaster.com.
RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC
A tribute to Fleetwood Mac, 8 p.m. Nov. 20, Maverik Center, 3100 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. $28-$68, smithstix.com, 801-988-8800.
THE MAINE
Rock band from Arizona, 7 p.m. Nov. 20, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $25, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
ASAP FERG
Artist from New York, 8 p.m. Nov. 20, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $32, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197. Ages 21-up.
CONTUING
"MAMMA MIA"
Sophie invites three potential fathers to her wedding, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-Nov. 16, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
“GO FIGURE”
Five artists interpret the figure in paint, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday Nov. 1-27, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden, FREE.
ICE RINK
Bring the whole family for ice skating fun, 4-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15-Feb. 2, Station Park, 140 N Union Ave., Farmington, $6 adults, $4 children.
“ODA MIGHT”
A psychological thriller blurring the line between truth and reality, various times Nov. 7-17, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City, $22, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
“TWO HEADED”
A play about the Mountain Meadows Massacre and the events that followed, various times Nov. 8-23, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City, $22.50, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"ALICE IN WONDERLAND"
Alice's adventures in a strange new land, various times Oct. 19-Nov. 23, Utah Children's Theatre, 3605 S. State St., South Salt Lake. $22, uctheatre.org, 801-532-6000.
“FORM OF A GIRL”
The story of Amali, who is fascinated by “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and other things, various times Oct. 16-Nov. 17, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City, $30, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.