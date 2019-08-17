WASHINGTON TERRACE — In just one week, the Mayo family said goodbye to their old home and hello to a brand new one, built in the same location.
Kelly Mayo, 59, her daughter Michelle Smith, 38, and granddaughter Haylee Smith, 7, shared a small red brick home that was knocked down to make way for the new house.
The family was selected to receive the new home by makers of the HGTV show “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”
They got the news they’d be receiving the new home just a week ago, and their new home has been built since then, in under a week by Wadman Corporation and dozens of subcontractors.
A group of participants representing Wadman Corporation, participating subcontractors, volunteers and other spectators gathered to watch the family see their new home for the first time Saturday afternoon.
With the home blocked by a windowless bus the family arrived on, the group of supporters yelled “Move that bus!” before the bus pulled forward, and the home came into the family’s view.
As the family got their first look at the two-story home with white siding, a white picket fence and a wrap-around porch, the show’s host, actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, told them some quick facts.
“This is a four bedroom, three-and-a-half bath...”
Mayo let out a scream. The number of bathrooms was a hit.
“...2,350 square-foot country French home with a wrap-around porch,” Ferguson said.
“It’s like out of a magazine that you just look at and you’ll never be able to have!” Mayo exclaimed, overcome with emotion.
“Oh my gosh, I can’t wait to sit on that front porch!” Mayo continued. “You’re all invited to sit on my front porch!” Mayo yelled to the crowd, who responded with cheers.
Ferguson said he knew the family felt mixed emotions about losing their former home.
“Your old house sacrificed itself, so you could have this new house,” he said.
The new home is a “net zero” home with solar panels, which means that the family will have low utility bills in the future.
Mayo and Smith work with an assisted living company and pooled their resources to buy their former home in Washington Terrace 17 years ago, according to earlier reporting from the Standard-Examiner.
This home was the second Extreme Makeover home recently revealed in Weber County. A refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Barobis, also received a new home in the past week. They live in Ogden.
The two homes are expected to appear in “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” on HGTV in early 2020.
Wadman Corporation subcontractors alone spent at least 6,000 hours on each home, said Sydnie Furton, director of marketing and communications with Visit Ogden. Those hours don’t include volunteers or landscapers. The full number of volunteer hours is still being tallied, Furton said.