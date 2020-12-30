Holiday gifts have been opened and if you received a smart home device — anything that connects to the internet such as a speaker, robot vacuum, front door security camera, TV or a thermostat — you’ll be eager to get it up and running. But don’t forget about security because these gadgets, collectively categorized as Internet of Things, or IoT, are attractive targets for hackers, and as these gadgets become more popular, so will the lure to break into these systems to gather useful information.
For just a moment, think like an internet-savvy criminal. Monitoring on-off patterns of smart light bulbs and thermostats could indicate when you’re away from home. You may have shared sensitive information with your Google Home or Amazon Echo to quickly access a bank account, which means your password and account information could be picked up. And we have already seen hacked routers, which were used to spread malware in 2018, which infected over half a million routers in more than 50 countries. An infected router can be used to collect information passing through your router, block network traffic and steal your passwords.
According to security firm Norton, home routers and security cameras are top IoT targets for hackers because, like most other connected devices, they have little or no built-in security. Further, some have no mechanism for updating firmware and use built-in passwords that cannot be accessed or changed by the owner. All of the above makes them attractive to criminals.
The good news is that new gadgets have better security. For instance, speakers from Amazon, Google and Apple support secure Wi-Fi connections using WPA-2 and the newer WPA-3 encryption. They also support two-factor authentication so that when you make a purchase via the speaker, it will first send a code to your phone that you then say to the speaker to allow the purchase. They also issue regular, over-the-air security updates much like Microsoft does for a PC.
To create good security for your IoT devices, start with your router. Name it and make sure the name you choose is not associated with your street address or other personal data. If you have an older router, make sure it is compatible with WPA-2 encryption. If it uses WPA or WEP, both of which have been deemed unsecure by the Wi-Fi Alliance, it’s time to replace it. Like with your computer, you should set up a guest network for visitors. This will keep their connections separate from yours. Here is a good link with instructions on how to set up a guest network: https://www.hellotech.com/guide/for/how-to-set-up-guest-wifi-network.
Most IoT devices connect with an app on your phone, so make sure your passwords are unique to each account. If your phone’s operating system offers a random password, use it. Chrome also features these randomly generated passwords for computer users and you should take advantage of them. Don’t worry about remembering them later, the system will auto fill for you.
Using unique passwords is one of the most important things you can do to protect your accounts, whether that’s for a device or a service. Unauthorized use of streaming services like Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime has become a big problem. Earlier this year, the fairly new service Disney+ was hit with accusations from subscribers that the service had been hacked. As it turned out, Disney didn’t suffer a data breach, instead new subscribers were reusing old passwords that had been stolen from other companies and sold on the black market. While this scenario is more of a nuisance, it’s a good lesson in using unique passwords.
When you’ve set up an associated app on your phone, check its settings and disable those that you do not need. For instance, if you won’t be running your Roomba while you’re away, disable remote access. Keep your software up to date. If you receive a message that there’s an update for your device and it needs your permission to install it, do so. And if you are using devices from a remote location, do not activate them on a public Wi-Fi network. Just as you wouldn’t bank or shop on public Wi-Fi (right?), access your smart home gadgets only from a secured private network.