KAYSVILLE — Mayor Katie Witt, who ran for the U.S. House and became embroiled in controversy last year for her involvement in promoting a concert meant as a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, won't seek another term.
"It's somebody else's turn," she said Tuesday. "I would like to try something different."
Witt was elected in 2017 and the post comes up for election in municipal voting later this year. Though Witt isn't running, at least one candidate has stepped forward — City Councilperson Tami Tran, who, like other council members, had criticized Witt for her role in the concert controversy last year, which garnered headlines around the state.
"I love Kaysville, like everyone who lives here," said Tran, explaining her reason for running.
Neither Tran nor Witt put a focus on the concert issue in their plans. "I stand with my decision. I think it was the right thing to do. I have a lot of people supporting me, too," Witt said.
The uproar stemmed from plans by a group called Utah Business Revival to hold a music concert in Barnes Park, with Witt's support, as a protest of sorts against the COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time. Witt and Utah Business Revival reps viewed the restrictions as heavy-handed government intrusion, unnecessarily strict and a threat to the economy. But the plans angered many in Kaysville, worried about a possible COVID-19 outbreak as the pandemic started to worsen, and the concert proposal ultimately fizzled. Then last June, the City Council voted 5-0 to censure Witt over the turn of events.
Though not citing any specific issue, Witt alluded to division in Kaysville in a Facebook post last week announcing her decision not to run. She expressed optimism that any schism could be healed.
"In our city, as well as our state and our nation, there has been divisiveness. Some worry that we are broken, and beyond hope. I am not," she wrote. "Things are strongest, and most beautiful, where they are mended. May this election season be the opportunity to debate policy and direction, but may it also be the chance to mend our community."
Witt vied unsuccessfully as a Republican for the 1st District U.S. House seat last year, sounding a deeply conservative message and warning of "a radical socialist agenda" among Democrats. Republican Blake Moore, now the congressman for the district, ultimately won. Witt served a term on the Longmont (Colorado) City Council from 2009-2013 when she lived there.
Now, Witt plans to pursue a master's degree in public administration from the University of Utah. "I am always going to be interested in politics, always, always," she said. "What I'm really excited about is learning more on public policy, policy analysis."
As mayor, Witt cited her role in bolstering public participation, spearheading implementation of a transportation fee to upgrade the city's roads and upgrading City Hall as some of her proudest accomplishments. Going forward, she doesn't dismiss the possibility of seeking elective office again. "I am not swearing off running for office, believe it or not," she said.
The Kaysville City Council posts now held by Andre Lortz and Michelle Barber also come up for election this year, as do municipal posts all across Utah. Lortz said he plans to run while Barber didn't immediately respond to a query seeking comment. The formal filing period for candidates goes from June 1-7. The primary, if necessary, is set for Aug. 10 and the general election is Nov. 2.