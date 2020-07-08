Darren Parry and Jamie Cheek were separated by 441 votes late Wednesday afternoon in the hotly contested Utah 1st Congressional District Democratic primary.
It was ultimately enough of a margin.
Cheek, a progressive candidate, announced just before 5 p.m. Wednesday she was conceding the race to Parry.
Parry, a moderate Democrat, will now take on Republican Blake Moore in the November general election for the U.S. House of Representatives seat that will be vacated by Republican Rob Bishop.
Parry said it was a hard-fought campaign and he’s grateful for the opportunity to take on Moore in the fall.
“I realize we’re going to have to engage a lot of people, a lot of Republicans, a lot of unaffiliated people, we’re going to have to get into our camp to win,” Parry said. “I absolutely believe we can win in November, for the first time in 42 years I absolutely believe we have a chance to win.”
Parry, who had 11,607 votes to Cheek’s 11,166, serves as a leader in the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation tribe, headquartered in Brigham City.
In a statement posted to her social media channels, Cheek thanked everyone who had voted for her, donated, volunteered and worked on her campaign.
“Now, we must unite as a Democratic party to ensure wins up and down the ballot in November, not just in Congress, but in state and local seats all across the district. There is so much at stake, and we cannot give up now,” part of Cheek’s statement read.