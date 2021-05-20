SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Rep. Rosemary Lesser remains adamant that the Legislature’s votes on controversial race and gun issues were hasty, maybe even unneeded.
During the debate on the measures, House resolutions 901 and 902, the Democratic House members walked out “in protest of the divisive, rushed and partisan process that brought these resolutions before the House,” she said in a statement Thursday. “As a caucus, we were strongly unified in our judgement that it was not the appropriate way to handle these important policy issues.”
Lesser is the lone Democrat among the Weber County delegation to the state Legislature and the lone lawmaker in the otherwise all-GOP contingent from the county to vote no on both measures. Though Rep. Steve Waldrip didn’t vote on the Second Amendment sanctuary question, HR 902, he voted for HR 901, which cautions against teaching critical race theory to Utah students. The other five House members and three senators in Weber County’s delegation voted for both measures. Likewise, the House and Senate overall overwhelmingly approved the proposals.
Lesser, the only Weber County lawmaker to offer a direct public statement on the measures, lamented that lawmakers’ action Wednesday appropriating $1.6 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds were overshadowed by the 2nd Amendment sanctuary and critical race theory questions. The federal funds are to be used on infrastructure, COVID-19 pandemic response, broadband internet expansion and more.
She also used the statement to offer a broadside against the “divisive” sanctuary and race measures — more particularly, the intense focus hoisted on the resolutions by their House and Senate proponents. Citing Gov. Spencer Cox‘s decision not to put the issues on the agenda Wednesday, Lesser said “a hurried special session is not the right way to approach these issues.”
She said the Utah State Board of Education is addressing “curriculum practices” surrounding critical race theory and that GOP lawmakers “feed the fire” of controversy by taking on the issue. Critical race theory posits that racism “is a social construct” embedded in legal systems and policies, “not merely the product of individual bias,” according to Education Week. The Utah measure, meantime, warns that some critical race theory concepts “degrade important societal values” and that its introduction “would harm students’ learning in the public education system.”
The sanctuary measure touts support for the “right to keep and bear arms” as spelled out in the Second Amendment and continued discussion on making Utah a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary State.” Lesser described it as symbolic, noting that Weber County commissioners have already declared the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.
“It certainly does not rise to the level of urgency that would merit an ‘extraordinary session’ to be called,” she said.