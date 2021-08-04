WEST HAVEN — Three candidates are vying to lead West Haven, incumbent Mayor Sharon Bolos and two challengers, Pat Young and Rob Vanderwood.
The incumbent touts her record, the challengers indicate it’s time for a change. Development and growth, big issues in West Haven, are key focuses for all three. Whether to implement a property tax in the city, a topic of on-and-off debate, also figures in the campaign.
Mail-in balloting is already underway and culminates on Aug. 10, primary election day. The top two vote-getters will move on to the Nov. 2 general election.
Bolos, seeking her third term, touted what she said have been her achievements leading the city, like solidifying relationships among West Haven residents and carrying the message of the changing City Council over the years to the public.
She’s bolstered outreach to the public, Bolos said, and pushed for more public involvement to create more of a sense of community. “My vision is to continue to bring the people together,” she said, noting the many long-time residents mixed with newcomers in West Haven, one of Weber County’s fastest-growing cities.
Growth is a constant issue, also cited by Vanderwood and Young, and Bolos said the key is to have a plan in place to guide expansion, adjusting it as officials deem it necessary. If housing and commercial developments are where they’re supposed to be, as determined by city planning documents, “we can feel comfortable in letting (growth) happen,” she said.
Vanderwood, finishing his first term on the City Council, lamented the pace of expansion in the city. Having the title as fastest-growing city “is not what West Haven is all about,” he said.
At the same time, the growth underscores the high quality of life in West Haven and the strong economy, “so let’s not destroy the very things that have made West Haven successful,” he said in a post on his campaign Facebook page. As a City Council member, he noted that the body has enacted a moratorium on new residential building to give officials the chance to revisit the general plan, which guides growth, with an eye to restricting housing density in some parts of the city.
“If elected mayor, I will continue to support this initiative with the City Council. We are on the right track!” he wrote.
Young said concern over the fast pace of growth in West Haven — as voiced to her by many residents — drove her to run for mayor. A retiree, this is her first bid for public office.
She touted a need for “sustainable, responsible building” and lauded efforts of the West Haven Planning Commission and West Haven City Council to get a handle on growth. “They’re paying attention to it,” she said.
Bolos, by contrast, doesn’t seem as tuned in to the public. “I just don’t see her connecting as well with the people... There’s just been a disconnect,” Young said
Related to that, Young cited what she sees as a broader disconnect among residents in the city, another big message in her bid. “I want our city to feel close together. We’re losing that,” she said. Moreover, she went on, she wants all residents “to know that they have a voice in City Hall.”
In a message to the Standard-Examiner, Vanderwood alluded to rumblings he’s hearing from the public for change in the city’s top leader. “Many don’t see the value or the need to have three terms as mayor,” Vanderwood said.
West Haven currently doesn’t levy a city property tax, a topic of on-and-off discussion, and that’s also emerged in the race. The city is one of only a few in Utah that don’t rely on property taxes.
Vanderwood noted that he was the sole City Council member in 2018 to vote against a preliminary budget plan that contained a new property tax. The City Council that year ultimately axed the property tax provision, though debate on the issue lingers on.
“I’m opposed to it for the current time because we are sustainable and doing well,” Vanderwood said. That’s not to say there won’t ever be a time, but if a tax is to be implemented, it needs to be when the city and residents feel it’s appropriate.
Bolos and Young offered similar messages on the issue — that they’d rather see increased business growth. That would generate extra sales tax revenue, possibly precluding the need to turn to property taxes. West Haven has no property tax and most in the City, Bolos said, want to keep it that way, which necessitates tapping other sources of revenue.
“I’m looking at the business end as opposed to property taxes,” Young said.
That said, both, like Vanderwood, indicate the time could come when property tax revenue might be needed, especially if the city moves to create a police department, yet another on-and-off topic of debate. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office currently provides police protection in West Haven.
The public, though, would need to be brought into the discussion, Young said.
Bolos, likewise, said the issue would require plenty of deliberation. “Public information will be vital if this step is considered,” she said in a post on her campaign Facebook page.