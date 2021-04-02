OGDEN — The Dee Events Center marquee that spanned a road leading to the venue and served as a landmark on Harrison Boulevard for over three decades was demolished Wednesday, Weber State University announced in a tweet.
The icon came down to make room for the Ogden bus rapid transit project, which Utah Transit Authority is set to break ground on this month. It will provide a 5.3-mile transit connection between downtown Ogden, Weber State and McKay-Dee Hospital. The service will originate at the Ogden UTA transit center at 2350 Wall Ave.
According to a tweet from the university, the structure was one of the first electronic marquees in Ogden at the time it was built in 1979. An article published soon after in 1980 by The Signpost, Weber State's student newspaper, said it was primarily paid for by the Edith Dee Mack Green Foundation.
"The Green Foundation wanted an element of visibility to help identify the center and furnish a vehicle for campus-related and pertinent messages simultaneously," then-Presidential Assistant Dean Hurst told the newspaper.
Over the years, the marquee has notified Ogden of upcoming games and commencement ceremonies, as well as touted impressive athletic records. When The Signpost reported on the arch-like message board 31 years ago, it bore the words, "Through these portals passes the 18th-ranking basketball team in the nation."
A tweet from Weber State said aside from the BRT system, the marquee is coming down, in part, due to "outdated technology and irreplaceable parts."
On a Facebook post made by the school showing a video of the marquee being razed, some community members lauded the demolition, saying the marquee was an "eyesore." Others, noting a sentimental connection to the structure, wrote that its demise was "kinda sad," and "I always thought it was cool."