Our society has been devastated by the novel coronavirus. Although some measures have succeeded in controlling the rate at which it spreads, nothing has succeeded in eliminating it. Although they are good practices that we should follow, social-distancing, masks, hand washing and disinfecting surfaces have not ended the pandemic. So, maybe it’s time to find a novel approach to the novel virus by looking to the past. What would the villagers of medieval Europe have done? They would have sued the virus — at least they would have if they had known what a virus was.
For over 1,000 years, criminal and ecclesiastical charges were filed against animals for committing misdeeds in Europe. These court proceedings were based on the principle that animals were subject to the same natural order and laws that humans were, and they should be punished for breaking those laws or for “unnatural” destructive actions. Fortunately for these animal defendants, those without the foresight or the resources to hire counsel had counsel appointed for them.
Because it was too difficult to capture and jail insects, rodents and other vermin, they generally did not face criminal prosecution. Instead, they faced suit in ecclesiastical court where their human opponents sought an order of excommunication, which would require the pests to cease their destructive activities and would require them to leave the community.
In one particular case in 1545, the grape growers of St. Julien, France, brought suit in the ecclesiastical against the local weevils for despoiling the local vineyards. Counsel was appointed for the weevils and arguments were made to François Bonnivard, doctor of laws. The case never made it to sentencing, however. Instead, Bonnivard ruled in 1546 that the weevils had been acting as agents of divine retribution. Therefore, the human plaintiffs were admonished to reform their lives and “resolve to live henceforth justly and charitably.”
Although there would be no shortage of plaintiffs today, a lawsuit against the coronavirus would be as ineffective as the trials against medieval pests ultimately turned out to be. It would be just as hard to serve the virus with a summons to appear in court as it was with the pests in medieval times. The virus would also be no more likely to obey the orders of the court. Like the weevils, it would respond to any verdict against it with indifference. But there certainly are lessons we can learn from the case against the weevils that can help us cope with the coronavirus today.
When Bonnivard judged the suit against the weevils, there was no technology in existence that could eradicate the weevils. Quite simply, immediate eradication of the weevils was out of the residents’ control. Thus, Bonnivard advised the residents to focus on things they could control as individuals. Similar to the plague of weevils in the 1500s, there is currently no technology in existence that can eradicate the coronavirus. Thus, we need to focus on the things we can control as individuals that will lead to happiness: our thoughts and actions.
Modern research shows that people who give time, money or support to others are more likely to be happy and satisfied with their lives and are less likely to be depressed. Indeed, research supported by the National Institutes of Health found that the old adage “It’s better to give than to receive” may have a biological basis. As an example, one study found that the brain’s pleasure centers became activated as people decided to donate part of a new stash of money to charity, rather than keeping it all for themselves. There is no shortage of people who need help in the midst of this pandemic, and the opportunities to give are endless. First responders, food banks and other entities all need donations or other assistance. It turns out that Bonnivard’s counsel to the residents to “live henceforth justly and charitably” was centuries ahead of its time.
We don’t know how the case against the coronavirus will turn out in the end. We don’t know whether our trial against the virus will last for up to eight months like some of those against medieval pests, or whether it will last much longer. But we do know that the village of St. Julien survived the infestation of weevils, and our society will survive the coronavirus pandemic. We do not have many choices about how the pandemic runs its ultimate course, but we do have choices as individuals that we can make about our attitudes and actions. We can focus on our troubles and make ourselves miserable, or we can help others and, in turn, help ourselves find happiness. Unlike the weevils, we have the capacity to learn from the past and make better choices now and in the future.