DAVIS COUNTY — An 18 year-old man has died after being buried by an avalanche Saturday afternoon.
The young man was snowmobiling with his dad up Farmington Canyon when the avalanche occurred, said Liz Sollis, media and community engagement director with the Davis County Sheriff's Office.
Search and rescue was called out at 1:44 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Sollis said, and it took about 30 minutes to locate the young man and dig him out. Bystanders assisted in the effort, she said.
The victim's name is not being released, she said.
The young man had both a beacon and an inflatable backpack, she said.
"What I understand is the backpack didn't deploy – it didn't do what it was supposed to do," Sollis said, "so he had the necessary equipment, but unfortunately, it didn't work in his favor."
He was flown to the University of Utah hospital, Sollis said, but he passed away after arriving there.
The avalanche could have been caused by the snowmobiling, Sollis said, but the weather could also be the culprit, since there has been a fluctuation between snow and warmth recently.
Sollis warned there is a potential for avalanches right now, so if people are going to spend time in the mountains, they should have beacons and test them beforehand.
University of Utah AirMed, Utah Department of Public Safety Airlift, Davis County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue as well as Patrol and University of Utah Hospital all aided in the response, Sollis said.