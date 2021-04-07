One of the most experienced players in the college men's basketball transfer portal is returning to Utah.
Marquette combo guard Koby McEwen committed to play his final season of college basketball at Weber State, he announced on his Twitter page Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4 guard prepped at Wasatch Academy and played his first two seasons at Utah State, starting 61 of 62 games and averaging 15 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists on 31.6 minutes per game, taking home Mountain West freshman of the year honors in 2017.
McEwen left Utah State when the Aggies parted ways with head coach Tim Duryea and transferred to Marquette in the Big East, sitting one year before playing 56 games, starting 52, for the Golden Eagles. He averaged 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
A native of Toronto, Canada, McEwen was a top-100 recruit out of high school. In 118 career games, he has shot 40.2% from the field and 34.5% from the 3-point line.
He carries a career high of 32 points, scored as a sophomore at Utah State, and also tallied a game of 31 points, 13 rebounds and six assists that season.
His addition provides a big boost to the skill and experience of Weber State's guard line after the departure of Big Sky first-teamer and newcomer of the year Isiah Brown. On the guard line, WSU returns sophomore and second-teamer Seikou Sisoho Jawara, and junior wing Zahir Porter from last season's team.