Gourmet Market
The Gourmet Market, every Saturday at The Monarch, offers live music and friendly vendors to inspire you to bring more flavor to your life. Come weekly to pick up your goodies for the weekend: fresh bread, coffee, organic chocolate, honey, baked goods, sauces, salsas and more. Even fresh flowers for your table. New vendors and musicians every week. This Saturday, meet Salsitas Mendoza, a line of gourmet salsas that “boast a delicious array of authentic Mexican style salsas and hand made tortilla chips.” The all-natural, local brand also produces both red and green enchilada sauces, pico de gallo, fresh mango and guacamole. The Monarch, 455 25th St.; 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday; themonarchogden.com/gourmet-market
Ogden Bizarre Market
Indie Ogden started this eclectic market during the pandemic to help our community “market family.” Now, every Sunday, The Monarch is filled with local artists, crafters, up-cyclers, vintage resellers, artisans, nonprofits and service providers in a spacious and beautiful setting. “We absolutely love our Bizarre family. Each week it grows with connections, good energy and all around Sunday morning magic,” stated Indie Ogden on their Facebook page. And they’ve announced that a beer garden is coming in May! Indie Ogden is always looking to continue building a community of talented humans. Join the Ogden Bizarre Market family and sell your goods to the supportive community of Ogden. A beer garden and live music concerts are happening this Sunday! Visit the Indie Ogden Facebook page for details. The Monarch, 455 25th St.; 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday; Facebook @indieogden
‘Wigs & Brunch’
25th & Ogden somehow got lucky enough to have The Only Sequoia in town every first Sunday at WB’s Eatery for “Wigs & Brunch” — the gritty NYC-style comedic drag show that pairs perfectly with a French Toast Sando and a Gin Blossom. This Sunday at 11 a.m., meet Sequoia and her guest Queens at the “Wigs & Brunch” live show hosted by WB’s Eatery. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for brunch and drinks, and showtimes are at 12 and 1 p.m. Pop in, enjoy the outdoor patio and discover the lifestyle of high glam comedy, killer bites and handcrafted cocktails. Get there early! This popular event fills up fast. WB’s Eatery, 455 25th St.; 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday; wbseatery.com
Open Studio Night
It’s that time again — First Friday Art Stroll is back again next Friday, and 25th and Ogden is the essential stop! Open Studio Night at The Monarch offers live music, food, hands-on art, workshops, exhibits and a chance to walk through over 40 creative studios to meet the artists. Start at WB’s for the finest craft cocktails in town and fantastic eats. Then, don’t miss “Van Sessions” FREE live music performances and interviews from the Tan Van, presenting local musicians Joel Willes at 7 p.m. followed by Wood Carver at 8 p.m. Art Box gift shop presents painter Pamela Beach and, as always, you can make a candle. During your stroll through the creative studios, be sure to catch artist Joanne Hall’s drawing to win one of her prints. The Monarch, 455 25th St.; 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 7; themonarchogden.com
‘Van Sessions’
“Van Sessions,” by The Banyan Collective, is a platform for the best up-and-coming musicians to jam in the Tan Van every First Friday Art Stroll. A live-audience podcast and music series on Spotify, iTunes and other streaming services, “Van Sessions” happens inside The Monarch and features two musicians AND their stories, every month. It’s free and open to all music-lovers. Next Friday, watch the unique experimental acoustics of Joel Willes and honest, humorous folksy original songs of Wood Carver jam with The Banyan Collective. Follow “Van Sessions” on Facebook @thevansessions, and The Monarch @25thandOgdenatMonarch, to find out who the musicians are each month. The Monarch, 455 25th St.; 7-9 p.m. Friday, May 7; thebanyancollective.com/vansessions