“EXPIRATION NOTICE: URGENT—DO NOT DISCARD THIS NOTICE!” When a bright yellow postcard appears in the mailbox with the aforementioned warning printed in bold at the top, one may think it warrants some serious attention, especially if it has the correct name and address of the recipient on the front of the postcard. But wait, don’t act now, there’s more. On the left side bar of the postcard, it reads, “Please turn this card over for a very important message about your property at [address name]. DO NOT ignore this notice.”
Seems almost threatening, right? What would happen, pray tell, if the notice were ignored? This was an actual postcard sent to a client of mine. We are preparing to get his home ready to list. He handed me this postcard and told me he hadn’t responded to it yet and asked if he should. Of course, my curiosity compelled me to turn this urgent notice over to side two to see what the possible consequences would be if my client were to discard such an “important” notice. Side two was even better. In fully capitalized, large font, bold and underlined letters (since that implies how considerable this matter is) it reads: “EXPIRATION NOTICE.” This is actually redundant. It was stated on the first side that this was an expiration notice. What a waste of ink.
Fortunately, we get a bit more information as the postcard resumes. It states the owner’s name, the property address, the county and the status. For the record, the status is: “Confidential.” This does not mean that I am not willing to share the status. It means, that is the status. The status is confidential. I’m not sure who or what the “status” is implying, but either way, it is top secret.
At this point, I’m enraptured. I can’t wait to be part of the intel on this classified information that is printed in bold lettering, on a bright yellow postcard, delivered to a mailbox, not contained in an envelope.
“We urgently need to speak with you about your property at [address] and a possible termination of our offer.” Whew! What a relief that the termination of this offer has not happened yet. I was worried sick we had missed our once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“To expedite the resolution of this,” the postcard continues, “we’ve recorded a brief message about this private matter.” Very cool. Now I’m definitely part of a private matter. My clearance level was just upgraded.
“Please call [phone number] to listen to a very important and urgent massage. You can call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to listen to your message.” It’s good to know that these people keep the same business hours that I do. They must be super dedicated to their “clients.” The postcard message ends with an italicized line stating, “Please listen to our recording as soon as possible.” It sounded urgent, so I called.
The voice on the recording told me that he was willing to pay cash for this house immediately. He said that they wouldn’t be able to pay full retail value, of course, but in this market, the home could sit for 4-6 months without receiving an offer if it was listed. This, of course, is fake news. I really wish I could have talked to a live person, not just a recording. I would love to know what decade in which this message was recorded. It couldn’t possibly have been this one. I haven’t seen a home sit on the market for 4-6 months for some time now. I also have not seen a home go for less than market value for some time, nor, I dare say, will it happen anytime in the near future ... possibly in the next decade.
After the hour of free, fun-filled entertainment this postcard provided, and having been duly warned, we promptly discarded it. It was the right thing to do.