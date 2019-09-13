OGDEN — MarketStar, the Ogden-based firm that helps other companies bolster their business-to-business sales, has acquired an Irish firm it had partnered with, Dublin-based Product2Market.
The acquisition, announced Monday, increases MarketStar's global footprint and, more particularly, bolsters its presence in Europe, company represenatives say.
"As we look at how to accelerate international growth for clients and employees, acquiring Product2Market provides us with an opportunity to solidify our position in the European market and increase our global sales capabilities," MarketStar Chief Executive Officer Keith Titus said in a statement.
MarketStar is one of Ogden's largest employers and the company now has 1,200 workers worldwide, according to the statement. The Weber County company, which also has an office in Salt Lake City, was acquired earlier this year by The Wasatch Group, a Logan-based real estate development firm, and Titus told the Standard-Examiner soon afterward that he expected continued growth for MarketStar.
MarketStar focuses on helping other companies, contacting would-be customers on behalf of the client firms to bolster their sales. It's also moved into digital media sales, selling advertising on client companies' platforms.
"They attract and work with prestigious technology clients from around the world. We really believe this acquisition will enable our strategy to build a company that will be the global leader in sales services to high growth industries," said Anthony Byrne, managing director of MarketStar's new European office.