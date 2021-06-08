Eight mayoral races are shaping up around Weber County this cycle along with many more contests for numerous city council spots.
Six of the eight mayoral contests — in West Haven, Washington Terrace, Plain City, Farr West, Harrisville and Uintah — feature incumbents facing off against challengers. The incumbent mayors in Riverdale and Huntsville aren't seeking reelection, but two candidates have emerged in each locale.
The filing deadline for the seats up for grabs this year was Monday. The mayoral seats in 13 Weber County cities are up for election, all of them but in Ogden and Hooper, and 35 city and town council posts are also on the ballot. Here are the candidates for the varied posts, city by city:
Ogden: The most crowded race in Ogden is for the at-large Seat A position on the City Council. Incumbent Marcia White is facing challenges from Jack Barnes, John Ogden, Jase Reyneveld, Daniel Gladwell and John Thompson.
Three seek the District 3 City Council seat, now held by Doug Stephens, who's not running for reelection. They are Mary Khalaf, Ken Richey and Priscilla Martinez.
The two candidates for the at-large Seat B post are incumbent Bart Blair and Sebastian Benitez, while the two hopefuls for the District 1 seat are incumbent Angela Choberka and Thomas Gooch.
Roy: Mayor Bob Dandoy is unopposed in his bid for a second term as leader of Roy.
The four hopefuls for two City Council spots are Sophie Paul, Ashlee Kurys, Randy Scadden and Kevin Homer. Incumbents Bryon Saxton and Jan Burrell aren't running.
North Ogden: Mayor Neal Berube is unopposed in his bid for a full four-year term. He won the election in 2019 to fill the last two years of the current mayoral term, originally won by Brent Taylor, who was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2018.
Seven candidates have emerged for the two City Council seats coming open: incumbent Blake Cevering plus Jay Dalpias, Gregory Smith, Spencer Stephens, Merrill Sunderland, Anthony Swenson and Stefanie Casey. Incumbent Cheryl Stoker isn't running.
West Haven: Mayor Sharon Bolos seeks her third term, challenged by Rob Vanderwood, a member of the City Council, and Pat Young.
Five hopefuls are running for two City Council seats that come open: Clarence Kelley, Dean Murray, Jonathan Swapp, David Smith and Ryan Saunders. Vanderwood holds one of the posts coming open along with Randy Hunter, who's not running again.
South Ogden: Mayor Russell Porter is unopposed in his bid for a second term.
Three hopefuls are running for the two four-year City Council spots up for election: incumbents Susan Stewart and Mike Howard as well as Jeremy Howe. Two hopefuls seek the last two years of a third council post: Jeanette Smyth, the incumbent, and Brandon Dominquez.
Pleasant View: Mayor Leonard Call is unopposed in his bid for a second term.
Three candidates are running for two City Council seats including incumbents Kevin Bailey and Steve Gibson along with Phillip Nelson.
Hooper: Six candidates have emerged for the three City Council posts up for election.
They are incumbent Chris Paulsen and Bryce Wilcox for the District 1 and 2 seat, incumbent Lisa Northrop and Scott Boerstra for the District 3 and 6 seat, and incumbent Brad Ostler and Debra Marigoni for the District 4 and 5 seat.
Washington Terrace: Mayor Mark Allen is facing a challenge from Brett Degroot in the race for the top spot here.
Four are running for the two City Council seats that come open: incumbents Larry Weir and Jeff West plus Scott Simpson and Hayden Christensen.
Riverdale: Mayor Norm Searle isn't seeking reelection, setting up a race between Braden Mitchell, a City Council member, and Doug Peterson for the municipal leadership post.
Four are running for two City Council seats on the ballot: incumbent Bart Stevens as well as Anne Hansen, Karina Merrill and Jeffery Savage. Incumbent Brent Ellis isn't running again.
Plain City: Mayor Jon Beesley faces a challenge from Miles Robinson in the race for the leadership spot.
Two candidates have filed for the two City Council spots up for grabs, Luigi Panunzio and Jed Jenkins. Incumbents Don Weston and Chad Allen aren't running.
Farr West: Mayor Lee Dickamore faces a challenge from Ken Phippen in the mayoral race.
The candidates for two City Council spots coming open are incumbents Bruce Richins and Boyd Ferrin in addition to Katie Williams.
Harrisville: Mayor Michelle Tait is facing a challenge in the race for mayor from Larry Lilly.
The candidates for two full City Council terms are incumbents Max Jackson and Stephen Weiss along with Jeffery Pearce and David Schad. Kenny Loveland is the sole candidate for the last two years in the City Council post he now holds.
Uintah: Mayor Gordon Cutler faces a challenge from Brandon Hunt in the mayoral race.
The candidates for two City Council seats up for grabs are incumbents Kristi Bell and Michelle Roberts plus Austin Bennion and Rob Guiller.
Huntsville: Mayor Jim Truett isn't seeking reelection, setting up a race between Doug Allen and Richard Sorensen, a current Town Council member, for the mayor's spot.
Four candidates have emerged for two Town Council seats on the ballot: Artie Powell, Santos Arroyo, Tommy Christie and Sandy Hunter.
Primary elections, in the races needed, will be on Aug. 10. The general election is Nov. 2.