OGDEN — The 1st District U.S. House race isn't the only contest up for grabs locally in the looming GOP primary.
Republicans John Johnson and Johnny Ferry are battling for the party nomination in the race for the District 19 Utah Senate seat, which serves parts of northern Ogden, North Ogden, Pleasant View and more. Four-term incumbent Allen Christensen, a North Ogden Republican, currently holds the post, but he's not seeking reelection, setting the stage for a newcomer to take over the post.
"I believe in my heart we need a fresh, innovative and conservative leadership perspective in the legislature," said Johnson, a professor at Utah State University who lives in North Ogden. His involvement earlier this year with the petition drive to force a referendum on a controversial tax overhaul that Utah lawmakers ended up scrapping on their own factored in his bid.
Ferry, who lives in Pleasant View, cited his roots growing up on his family's ranch and his business experience as a top official at Ogden-based Honeyville, a food manufacturer. "I'm a front-lines guy," he said, referencing his hands-on style.
Primary voting culminates June 30, and the winner in the Republican primary will face Democrat Katy Owens of Summit County in the Nov. 3 general election. District 19 also encompasses the Ogden Valley and parts of Summit and Morgan counties.
Ferry is running for office for the first time, but he wouldn't be the first in his family to hold a public post. His brother, Joel Ferry of Brigham City, is currently the District 1 representative in the Utah House. His late grandfather, Miles “Cap” Ferry, served as a Utah state representative and state senator from 1964 to 1984 and subsequently served as Utah commissioner of agriculture until 1993. Beyond that, his family instilled the importance of contributing to the community in whatever form when he was a kid growing up on the family ranch in Box Elder County.
"It really started then. My family's involved in the community and always encouraged us to be involved," Johnny Ferry said.
Ferry puts a big emphasis on his business background, saying that would give him a unique perspective in the state legislature. He started at Honeyville's factory floor 20-some years ago and worked himself up the ranks to vice president of business development. He's now a co-owner of the company and his involvement, he said, has opened his eyes to the impact government regulation can have on the private sector.
Broadly, he would take a pro-business approach as lawmaker, particularly in trying to contend with the adverse impacts COVID-19 has had on the economy.
"I'm going to support legislation that supports free enterprise," Ferry said. "We want to create this business-friendly atmosphere."
Education is another priority, he said, noting his four children, ages 10 to 18, and the influence of his wife, a second-grade teacher in the Weber School District. "My whole life is built around education and giving education to our kids," he said.
Though other family members have held elective posts, seeking public office isn't something that had been front-and-center on Ferry's radar. After Christensen announced he wouldn't seek reelection, friends and others approached, suggesting he give it a shot.
'CLASSIC REAGAN CONSERVATIVE'
Johnson had been active in politics as leader in a college Republican group while an undergraduate at Weber State University during the years of President Ronald Reagan. "I would classify myself as a classic Reagan conservative," he said, which is to say he's conservative on both fiscal and social issues.
But his career trajectory focused on academics and business. While a professor at the University of Mississippi, he and some colleagues formed a business based on the computer system they developed to help appraisers and others manage collateral on home mortgages. "I like to say I'm a bit of a nerd. I was the tech guy behind a lot of that," he said.
He eventually sold his share of the firm, returned to North Ogden, where he grew up, and now serves as a professor of analytics and information systems at Utah State University.
Opposition to the tax overhaul lawmakers approved during a special session late last year spurred him to take an active role in the petition drive to force a referendum question on its future, getting him in the political arena. Like many critics, he blasted a proposed food tax within the overhaul as regressive and detrimental to lower-income Utahns. He also criticized the process lawmakers used to approve the measure, during a special session, and his role prompted others to encourage him to seek the District 19 post.
"It felt it was time for an outsider to approach this," he said.
His approach in considering legislation, he said, would be determining a proposal's import to the public good and weighing whether government involvement was merited. "My firm belief is that when you look at legislation, you need to say, 'Is this something government should really be involved in?'" he said. "I take that pretty seriously."
Ferry beat Johnson at the Utah Republican Party convention last April, 65-54 votes, a 54.6%-45.4% split. But because neither garnered more than 60% backing, they both made it onto the primary ballot, per Republican Party rules.