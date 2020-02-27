OGDEN — If you don’t want to mail in your presidential ballot, early in-person voting has started in Weber County.
Voters can cast early ballots in the Democratic or Republican presidential primaries on Thursday, Friday or Monday at the Weber Center, 2380 Washington Blvd. in downtown Ogden. Polls will be open those days from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Election Day is next Tuesday — deemed Super Tuesday because 14 states in all are holding presidential primaries that day — and in-person ballots may be cast that day from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. at Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave. in Ogden.
Already, though, mail-in ballots, sent to voters starting Feb. 10, are coming in to the Weber County Election Office. Ryan Cowley, who heads the office, said more than 65,000 mail-in ballots were sent to Weber County voters and that as of Wednesday morning, 16,858 had been returned to his office — 13,073 from Republicans and 3,785 from Democrats. That represents turnout, so far, of around 25%.
Seventeen candidates are on the hotly contested Democratic ballot, including several who have dropped out of the race, while seven, including President Donald Trump, are on the GOP ticket. As a Super Tuesday state, Utah has gotten visits from Democratic hopefuls Pete Buttigieg, Mike Bloomberg and Tulsi Gabbard, though none have come to Ogden. Bernie Sanders is scheduled to visit Salt Lake City on Monday.
No voters were in the in-person polling place at the Weber Center as of around midday Wednesday, but poll workers said they had been trickling in. Early in-person voting started Wednesday.
Any registered voter may ask for a Democratic ballot while, at this stage, only Republicans can get a GOP ballot. Unaffiliated voters may register as Republicans and also get a GOP ballot.
Mail-in ballots sent via mail must be postmarked by Monday, though they may also be dropped at several drop boxes around the county through 8 p.m. on Election Day. More election details are on the Weber County Election Office website at www.weberelections.com.