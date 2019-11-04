OGDEN — The door-knocking and social media debates should be winding down, at least pertaining to the varied political races across Weber County and beyond.
Election Day is Tuesday, culminating months of campaigning for numerous city council seats and a handful of mayoral posts in the area, including Ogden’s, North Ogden’s and Layton’s. It’ll also cap discussion on Proposition 3, at least for now. That’s the measure asking whether a study committee should be formed to look into the notion of changing Weber County’s three-commissioner form of county government.
Though some may be getting high blood pressure over this or that candidate, whether Proposition 3 is the way to go, the process has unfolded largely without a hitch, according to Ryan Cowley, head of the Weber County Elections Office. “There have been no issues and everything has gone very smooth,” he said.
Cowley said his office mailed ballots to 105,034 voters across Weber County. As of Friday, 22,922 had been returned, turnout of 21.8%. When the counting is done following Tuesday’s balloting, he suspects overall turnout will reach 35%-40%.
If you haven’t yet voted, but intend to, you still have time. Following are some of the details on voting for Weber County residents, pulled from the elections office website at www.weberelections.com, which has even more information.
Mail-in ballots may still be sent in, but they must be postmarked by Monday. Officials recommend asking that a postal worker hand stamp your envelope if mailing it in at this late stage to make sure it gets counted.
Early in-person voting is scheduled for Monday at the Weber Center, 2380 Washington Blvd. in Ogden, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Traditional in-person voting on Tuesday, Election Day, goes from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will take place at the five Weber County Library System libraries in Ogden, North Ogden, Huntsville, Washington Terrace and Roy. Voting will also be held at the Weber County Fairgrounds exhibition hall in Ogden.
Among the area races to be decided are a handful of mayoral contests.
In Ogden, incumbent Mike Caldwell, seeking his third term, faces a challenge from Angel Castillo. S. Neal Berube and Lynn Satterthwaite are facing off in North Ogden for the last two years of the mayoral seat won in 2017 by Brent Taylor, the former mayor killed last year in Afghanistan. In Hooper, Lori Brinkerhoff and Dale Fowers are running for mayor to fill the post to be vacated by Korry Green, who isn’t seeking reelection.
In Weber County’s larger cities, six are vying for three at-large posts on the Roy City Council, six seek three at-large seats on the North Ogden City Council and two more are running for the remaining two years of another seat on the North Ogden City Council. Six are running for three at-large seats on the South Ogden City Council and five are vying for three at-large seats on the West Haven City Council.
All voters across Weber County will weigh in on Proposition 3, while other races are also on the ballot in Farr West, Harrisville, Hooper, Huntsville, Marriott-Slaterville, Ogden, Plain City, Pleasant View, Riverdale, Uintah and Washington Terrace. Five special districts, including the North View and Weber fire districts, are holding elections for trustees.
In Davis County, Layton voters will pick a new mayor to fill the final two years of the term originally won by Bob Stevenson, now serving on the Davis County Commission. The hopefuls are Joy Petro and Joyce Brown. In Kaysville, voters will decide on Proposition 5, whether to uphold a controversial 2017 zoning change in the city, while numerous city council posts across Davis County are also up for grabs.