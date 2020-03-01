OGDEN — If you haven't yet voted in the presidential primary, Tuesday's your last chance.
In-person voting in Weber County goes from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will take place at Union Station at 2501 Wall Ave. in Ogden. That's the only in-person, Election Day polling place in the county this cycle.
Utah joins 13 other states across the country and one U.S. territory in holding Super Tuesday voting, but many here have already cast ballots, either by mailing them in or via early, in-person voting. As of Monday afternoon, around 26,000 of the 65,000 ballots mailed out had been turned in, according to Ryan Cowley, head of the Weber County Elections Office. Breaking it down, he said, turnout in the county so far is around 45% on the Democratic side and 40% on the Republican side.
Around 90% of votes have typically been cast via mail-in-ballots or during early, in-person voting, according to Cowley, but he expected steady turnout on Tuesday, perhaps 2,000 to 2,500 voters.
At stake here are Utah's 29 Democratic Party delegates, who, together with delegates from across the country, will actually pick the Democratic nominee at the Democratic National Convention in July. In Utah, Bernie Sanders seems to have the edge, with 28% support statewide, according to a Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll from last week. Next in the poll came Mike Bloomberg with 19%; Pete Buttigieg, who dropped out of the race on Sunday, with 18%; and Elizabeth Warren, 15%.
But 1,344 delegates in all are at stake across the nation, about a third of the total, and Tuesday's results should help winnow the pool of hopefuls angling to take on President Donald Trump in November.
Throwing a twist in Tuesday's balloting, two candidates have dropped out: Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor, and Amy Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota. Rosemary Lesser, a Buttigieg backer from Ogden, said they were both expected to endorse Joe Biden, the former vice president and another Democratic hopeful, at a rally Monday night in Texas. Even so, Zachary Thomas, head of the Weber County Democratic Party, questions whether the late-breaking development will sway things here, though it could have an impact elsewhere.
"I think in Utah it's too late," Thomas said, noting that many had already mailed in their ballots before Buttigieg's announcement late Sunday and Klobuchar's on Monday. "But I think there's a lot of states where people vote the day of."
Indeed, he said Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, seemed buoyant at a Salt Lake City rally Monday, which Thomas attended. "Very, very high energy. Bernie was feeling very confident he was going to win Utah tomorrow," Thomas said.
Thomas went to a Klobuchar rally in Salt Lake City, also on Monday, which drew far fewer people. She made no mention of her plans to halt her campaign. That came later Monday.
Even as Election Day dawns, canvassers for at least some of the candidates have still been at it. Thomas says Sanders supporters have been active in Weber County while backers of Elizabeth Warren, also on the ballot, were expected to knock on doors and phone would-be voters in the county through Tuesday.
Trump faces several challengers on the Republican presidential ballot, though none are expected to upend his bid for the GOP nomination for a second term as president.