OGDEN — If you haven’t yet picked your favored candidates in the varied city races across Weber County, time is running short.
Mail-in ballots need to be postmarked by Monday to be counted and traditional in-person voting in the municipal primaries is set for Tuesday. Candidates passing muster on Tuesday continue on to the Nov. 5 general election, when voters finalize the new slate of city leaders.
Among the noteworthy primary battles on Tuesday are mayoral races in Ogden and Hooper and crowded City Council contests in North Ogden, Roy, South Ogden and West Haven. Voting will serve to whittle the list of hopefuls in each race leading up to November.
Being an off year with chiefly city posts up for grabs, turnout hasn’t been what it is when the U.S. president is up for election or when other federal races are on the ballot. Ryan Cowley, director of the Weber County Elections Office, said his office had received about 15,000 mail-in ballots as of Friday, reflecting turnout up till then of around 18%. Around 80,000 mail-in ballots were distributed around the county in all.
“That’s about what we expected,” he said. He suspects turnout when all the ballots are counted on Tuesday will reach 25% to 30%, below the 44.7% turnout in the 2018 primary, when the 1st District U.S. House seat and other county and state posts were on the ballot.
If you haven’t yet voted:
Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Monday. If you plan to send your ballot in on Monday, Cowley recommends you ask a postal worker to hand stamp the envelope to make sure it gets counted.
You may cast an early, in-person ballot on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Weber Center, 2380 Washington Blvd., suite 115, in Ogden.
Traditional in-person voting goes from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters may cast ballots at the Weber County Library System libraries at Ogden, 2464 Jefferson Ave.; North Ogden, 475 E. 2600 North; Washington Terrace, 5568 S. Adams Ave.; and Roy, 2039 W. 4000 South. There won’t be voting at the branch library in Huntsville since no Huntsville races are on the ballot. However, voters may also cast ballots at the Weber County Fairgrounds Exhibit/Rec Hall, 1000 1200 West St. in Ogden.
More details are on the Weber County Elections Office website at www.weberelections.com.
Voters in Tuesday’s nonpartisan balloting will:
Trim the number of Ogden mayoral candidates from four to two. Running are incumbent Mike Caldwell, Angel Castillo, Daniel Tabish and John Thompson.
Pare the number of Hooper mayoral hopefuls from three to two. Running are Dale Fowers, Tyce Jensen and Lori Brinkerhoff, while Korry Green, the incumbent, is not seeking re-election.
Whittle the number of hopefuls seeking three spots on the Roy City Council from 10 to six.
Cut the number of candidates running for three spots on the North Ogden City Council from 10 to six.
Trim the number of candidates running for the remaining two years in another seat on the North Ogden City Council from three to two.
Reduce the number of hopefuls running for three West Haven City Council spots from eight to six.
Cut the number of candidates running for three South Ogden City Council seats from seven to six.
Primaries are also being held for city council seats in Harrisville, Hooper and Pleasant View.