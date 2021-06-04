HILL AIR FORCE BASE — After it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials at Hill Air Force Base say their biennial air show will be back next year.
Lt. Col. Jay Michaels, commander of Hill’s 75th Operations Support Squadron, said the Warriors Over the Wasatch Air and Space Show will take place in 2022 and has been scheduled for June 25-26.
A decades-long Northern Utah tradition, the air show takes place every other year, and it’s one of the largest aerial demonstrations in the country. It’s the largest single event in Utah, with attendees traveling from all over the United States and Canada. During the show, the normally secure base opens its gates to the public and tens of thousands of visitors converge on the installation’s flight line. During the 2018 show, base officials estimated more than 565,000 visitors attended the two-day performance — a number that was about 15,000 more than the show’s previous attendance record of 550,000.
Though the next show is still a year away, Michaels said planning has already begun, with officials expecting more record turnout.
“With everything that’s gone on over the past year (with the pandemic), we’re expecting even bigger crowds,” Michaels said.
Michaels said it typically takes 800 volunteers, each day, to pull off the two-day show. A planning group of about 60 people has already been formed, divided into committees that will tackle individual aspects of the show. Michaels said the usual headliner, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, has already been booked for the show, as has the Air Force’s F-35 aerial demonstration team, which is headquartered at Hill.
Kevin Ireland, executive director of the Utah Air Show Foundation, said other acts have been booked (and will continue to be booked), but those names will be released at later dates as part of the show’s marketing plan.
The Utah Legislature typically appropriates $200,000 for the show every time it is held. According to legislative documents from the 2019 general session, the show provides an approximately $50 million economic impact to Northern Utah, attracting many visitors that come to the area and patronize local hotels, restaurants and other businesses. Ireland said the foundation typically raises between $600,000 and $700,000 in private funds to put on the show.
Because the 2020 event was canceled amid the pandemic, Michaels said safety remains a priority for the show as officials plan it. He said the pandemic situation will continue to be monitored, but until the event draws nearer, it’s impossible to predict how it might impact the show.
“But right now, we’re planning for a large crowd,” he said.
During the 2018 show, the Utah Department of Transportation reset traffic lights near Hill to provide more green-light time on the main routes in and out of the base and the Utah Transit Authority’s FrontRunner commuter train serviced the show on both days, with trains running every 30 minutes and shuttle buses running between the base and the Clearfield FrontRunner Station. Back in 2018, UTA said more than 14,000 people used FrontRunner to access the show.
Ireland said similar arrangements will be in place in 2022 and he urged the public to consider the public transportation options that will be available.
“Obviously, Hill isn’t designed to be a parking lot — it’s designed to be a functional Air Force Base,” Ireland said. “So we want people to plan ahead and use public transportation. People did that in 2018 and the show went off without a hitch.”
For more information on the show, go to www.hill.af.mil/Warriors-Over-The-Wasatch or theutahairshow.com.